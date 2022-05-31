Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 
NFL Sports

What happened to Jeff Gladney?

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
This is a 2020 photo of Jeff Gladney of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken.

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a car accident on Monday, numerous outlets reported.

What happened to Jeff Gladney?

  • ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gladney was killed in an “overnight” car accident in the Dallas area on Monday.
  • The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the two-car accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
  • The Star-Telegram reported that a woman also died in the accident, although her name has not been released.

Who was Jeff Gladney?

  • Gladney grew up in Texas and played collegiately for the TCU Horned Frogs.
  • He was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the 31st pick of the 2020 NFL draft and started 15 of 16 games his rookie year, finishing with 81 tackles and a forced fumble.
  • He was released before his second season after he was indicted on charges of domestic violence, but he was found not guilty.
  • He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March.
  • He had a 1-year-old son.

What they’re saying about Jeff Gladney

