Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a car accident on Monday, numerous outlets reported.
What happened to Jeff Gladney?
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gladney was killed in an “overnight” car accident in the Dallas area on Monday.
- The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the two-car accident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
- The Star-Telegram reported that a woman also died in the accident, although her name has not been released.
Who was Jeff Gladney?
- Gladney grew up in Texas and played collegiately for the TCU Horned Frogs.
- He was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings with the 31st pick of the 2020 NFL draft and started 15 of 16 games his rookie year, finishing with 81 tackles and a forced fumble.
- He was released before his second season after he was indicted on charges of domestic violence, but he was found not guilty.
- He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March.
- He had a 1-year-old son.
What they’re saying about Jeff Gladney
The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FgN5T62q3I— NFL (@NFL) May 30, 2022
We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 30, 2022
Saddened by the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvilWRtNAu— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 30, 2022