Utah men’s tennis team set to compete in NCAA championships

The Utah men’s tennis team will compete this week in the NCAA championships.

The Utes earned their 15th NCAA championship berth and will travel to Fort Worth, Texas.

It marks the first time since 2019 that Utah (20-7, 4-4) has earned an at-large bid and it’s the third time coach Roeland Brateanu has led the program to the NCAA championships.

TCU is hosting the first and second rounds Friday and Saturday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Horned Frogs are the No. 1 national seed for the tournament and will face Drake in the first round.

Utah’s first-round opponent Friday is Ole Miss, which has competed in 28 consecutive tournaments.

The Rebels (16-12, 4-8) were ranked No. 32 in the country in the most recent ITA team rankings.