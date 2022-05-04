Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

Utah men’s tennis team set to compete in NCAA championships

The Utes earned their 15th NCAA championship berth and will travel to Fort Worth, Texas

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
   
SHARE Utah men’s tennis team set to compete in NCAA championships
Utah’s Francisco Bastias returns a shot against UCLA earlier this season.

Utah’s Francisco Bastias returns a shot against UCLA earlier this season. The Utes received an at-large bid to the NCAA championships and will face Ole Miss in the opening round in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bryan Byerly, University of Utah Athletics

The Utah men’s tennis team will compete this week in the NCAA championships.  

The Utes earned their 15th NCAA championship berth and will travel to Fort Worth, Texas. 

It marks the first time since 2019 that Utah (20-7, 4-4) has earned an at-large bid and it’s the third time coach Roeland Brateanu has led the program to the NCAA championships. 

TCU is hosting the first and second rounds Friday and Saturday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Horned Frogs are the No. 1 national seed for the tournament and will face Drake in the first round.

Utah’s first-round opponent Friday is Ole Miss, which has competed in 28 consecutive tournaments. 

The Rebels (16-12, 4-8) were ranked No. 32 in the country in the most recent ITA team rankings.

Next Up In University of Utah
Contract released: What is new Utah assistant men’s basketball coach Chris Burgess’ salary?
Why having a first-round pick is feather in Utes’ cap
Former Runnin’ Ute Dusan Mahorcic announces transfer destination
What Utah ties are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects? Noah Sewell, Utah and BYU show up in early mock drafts
The line between pro and college sports is growing thin
Every in-state FBS player who entered the transfer portal last week