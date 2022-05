High school boys tennis: 6A state tournament final results

Class 6A State Tournament

UHSAA Bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time. The top six seeds in each position receive a bye into the Round of 16 at Liberty Park on May 12 and 14.

First Singles

First Round (May 6)

Byes: No. 1 Caden Hasler, American Fork; No. 2 Josh Jones, Farmington, No. 3 Kingsley Hoang, Bingham, No. 4 Jeffrey Kulsomphob, West; No. 5 Benjamin Olsen, Weber; No. 6 Mason Brophy, Syracuse.



No. 16 Jordan Chugg, Fremont def. No. 17 Fabricio Perez, Cyprus

No. 13 Ryan Hicks, Layton def. No. 20 Coleton Winn, Copper Hills

No. 10 Jace Fleming, Mountain Ridge def. No. 23 Tolkien Anderson, Roy

No. 11 Hayden Carver, Lone Peak def. No. 22 Brigham Haynie, Pleasant Grove

No. 9 Aidan Rideout, Corner Canyon def. No. 24 Matthew Thompson, West Jordan

No. 12 Parker Cummings, Herriman def. No. 21 Ryan Harris, Davis

No. 7 Cody Burke, Riverton def. No. 26 Grant Nelson, Hunter

No. 8 Simeon Thomas, Granger def. No. 25 Zion Ong, Westlake

No. 15 Luke Golding, Skyridge def. No. 18 Samuel Farris, Kearns

No. 14 Jaiden Womack, Taylorsville def. No. 19 Wyatt Marriott, Clearfield

Round of 16 (May 12)



No. 1 Caden Hasler, American Fork def. No. 16 Jordan Chugg, Fremont. 6-1, 6-0

No. 9 Aidan Rideout, Corner Canyon def. No. 8 Simeon Thomas, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Jeffrey Kulsomphob, West def. No. 13 Ryan Hicks, Layton, 6-2, 6-2

No. 5 Benjamin Olsen, Weber def. No. 12 Parker Cummings, Herriman, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Josh Jones, Farmington def. No. 15 Luke Golding, Skyridge, 6-1, 6-2

No. 7 Cody Burke, Riverton def. No. 10 Jace Fleming, Mountain Ridge, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Kingsley Hoang, Bingham def. No. 14 Jaiden Womack, Taylorsville, 6-1, 6-1

No. 11 Hayden Carver, Lone Peak def. No. 6 Mason Brophy, Syracuse, 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals (May 12)



No. 1 Caden Hasler, American Fork def. No. 9 Aidan Rideout, Corner Canyon, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Jeffrey Kulsomphob, West def. No. 5 Benjamin Olsen, Weber, 7-6, 6-4

No. 2 Josh Jones, Farmington def. No. 7 Cody Burke, Riverton, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Kingsley Hoang, Bingham def. No. 11 Hayden Carver, Lone Peak, 6-3, 6-0

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Caden Hasler, American Fork def. No. 4 Jeffrey, Kulsomphob, West, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Josh Jones, Farmington def. No. 3 Kingsley Hoang, Bingham, 6-3, 6-1

Championship (May 14)



No. 1 Caden Hasler, American Fork def. No. 2 Josh Jones, Farmington, 6-3, 6-1

Second Singles

First Round (May 6)

Byes: No. 1 Griffin Karras, American Fork; No. 2 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon; No. 3 Justin Steed, Farmington; No. 4 Boston McFarland, Fremont; No. 5 RJ Hamblin, Syracuse; No. 6 Yaiv Taussky, West.



No. 17 Joseph Kurtz, Weber def. No. 16 Brendan Christensen, Taylorsville

No. 8 Isaac Jewkes, Bingham def. No. 25 Derek White, Westlake

No. 15 Austin Barker, Pleasant Grove def. No. 18 Ethan Talbot, Herriman

No. 14 Elijah Cluff, Skyridge def. No. 19 Devan Morris, Hunter

No. 9 Chase Peterson, Kearns def. No. 24 Eduardo Trujillo Gonzalez, Granger

No. 20 Kaden Wright, Davis def. No. 13 Eduardo Moreno De La Paz, Cyprus

No. 10 Ryan Bird, Mountain Ridge def. No. 23 Trevor Steiner, Roy

No. 11 Benjamin Ortiz, Layton def. No. 22 Carson Johnson, Clearfield

No. 12 Jake Seegmiller, Riverton def. No. 21 Ethan Guymon, Copper Hills

No. 7 Davis Schulthies, Lone Peak def. No. 26 Andrew Jones, West Jordan

Round of 16 (May 12)



No. 1 Griffin Karras, American Fork def. No. 17 Joseph Kurtz, Weber, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Isaac Jewkes, Bingham def. No. 9 Chase Peterson, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Boston McFarland, Fremont def. No. 20 Kaden Wright, Davis, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 RJ Hamblin, Syracuse def. No. 12 Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon def. No. 15 Austin Barker, Pleasant Grove, 6-3, 6-0

No. 7 Davis Schulthies, Lone Peak def. No. 10 Ryan Bird, Mountain Ridge, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Justin Steed, Farmington def. No. 14 Elijah Cluff, Skyridge, 6-3, 6-0

No. 6 Yaniv Taussky, West def. No. 11 Benjamin Ortiz, Layton, 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals (May 12)



No. 1 Griffin Karras, American Fork def. No. 8 Isaac Jewkes, Bingham, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Boston McFarland, Fremont def. No. 5 RJ Hamblin, Syracuse, 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon def. No. 7 Davis Schulthies, Lone Peak, 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Justin Steed, Farmington def. No. 6 Yaniv Taussky, West, 6-4, 6-0

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Griffin Karras, American Fork def. No. 4 Boston McFarland, Fremont, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Justin Steed, Farmington def. No. 2 Beau Welker, Corner Canyon, 7-5, 6-4

Championship (May 14)



No. 1 Griffin Karras, American Fork def. No. 3 Justin Steed, Farmington, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Third Singles

First Round (May 6)

Byes: No. 1 Antoni Ramon, American Fork; No. 2 Marcin Rucinski, Farmington; No. 3 Ewin Jones, West; No. 4 Isaac Downs, Lone Peak; No. 5 Drew Blackwell, Riverton; No. 6 Tabor Harvey, Bingham.



No. 17 Nicolas Rodgers, Kearns def. No. 16 Ethan Larsen, Hunter

No. 13 George Timpson, Taylorsville def. No. 20 Daniel Virgen, Granger

No. 10 Baden Record, Layton def. No. 23 Ethan Anderson, Cyprus

No. 11 Gabriel Olsen, Weber def. No. 22 Bridger Cummings, Copper Hills

No. 9 Blake Robbins, Herriman def. No. 24 Andrew MacKay, Westlake

No. 12 Camden Senninger, Syracuse def. No. 21 Andrew Francis, Davis

No. 7 Spencer Willes, Corner Canyon def. No. 26 Jefferson Larsen, West Jordan

No. 8 Payton Perkins, Fremont def. No. 25 Caleb Preisler, Roy

No. 15 Andrew Allen, Skyridge def. No. 18 Jake Pixton, Pleasant Grove

No. 14 Hunter Davis, Mountain Ridge def. No. 19 Nicholas Corbridge, Clearfield

Round of 16 (May 12)



No. 1 Antoni Ramon, American Fork def. No. 17 Nicolas Rodgers, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

No. 8 Payton Perkins, Fremont def. No. 9 Blake Robbins, Herriman, 6-0, 6-3

No. 4 Isaac Downs, Lone Peak def. No. 13 George Timpson, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Drew Blackwell, Riverton def. No. 12 Camden Senninger, Syracuse, 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 Marcin Rucinski, Farmington def. No. 15 Andrew Allen, Skyridge, 6-3, 6-2

No. 7 Spencer Willes, Corner Canyon def. No. 10 Baden Record, Layton, 6-4, 6-2

No. 14 Hunter Davis, Mountain Ridge def. No. 3 Ewin Jones, West, 6-4, 6-3

No. 11 Gabriel Olsen, Weber def. No. 6 Tabor Harvey, Bingham, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals (May 12)



No. 1 Antoni Ramon, American Fork def. No. 8 Payton Perkins, Fremont, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Isaac Downs, Lone Peak def. No. 5 Drew Blackwell, Riverton, 6-1, 6-1

No. 7 Spencer Willes, Corner Canyon def. No. 2 Marcin Rucinski, Farmington, 6-3, 6-2

No. 11 Gabriel Olsen, Weber def. No. 14 Hunter Davis, Mountain Ridge, 6-3, 6-1

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Antoni Ramon, American Fork def. No. 4 Isaac Downs, Lone Peak, 6-0, 6-3

No. 7 Spencer Willes, Corner Canyon def. No. 11 Gabriel Olsen, Weber, 6-2, 6-0

Championship (May 14)



No. 1 Antoni Ramon, American Fork def. Spencer Willes, Corner Canyon, 7-6, 7-6

First Doubles

First Round (May 7)

Byes: No. 1 Spencer Ostermiller/Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington; No. 2 Calvin Armstrong/Cort Armstrong, Skyridge; No. 3 Joshua Orme/Tyler Chambers, Weber; No. 4 Mitchell Lindhardt/Jay Taggart, Syracuse; No. 5 Ethan Phelps/Ashton Phelps, Herriman; No. 6 Derek Larson/Luke Rich, American Fork



No. 16 Reed Miles/Wesley Hardy, Taylorsville def. No. 17 Alexander Alfaro/Corman Johnson, Cyprus

No. 20 Carter Wimmer/Gabe Wood, Pleasant Grove def. No. 13 Cooper Christensen/Manuia Masuisui, Copper Hills

No. 10 Nathan Ashton/Abram Robbins, Lone Peak def. No. 23 Connor Mosher/Rylund Mills, Clearfield

No. 11 Dylan Richardson/Briar Beddow, Kearns def. No. 22 Brad Stapleton/Porter Wilson, Westlake

No. 9 Stone Lighten/Daniel Yan, Riverton def. No. 24 Brian Cowley/Mason Evans, Mountain Ridge

No. 12 Cole Jenkins/Charlie Jenkins, Corner Canyon def. No. 21 Luke Norris/Ethan Inglsbe, Fremont

No. 7 Saathvik Pai/David Zhang, West def. No. 26 Keaton Miller/Alex Sylvester, Hunter

No. 8 Brandon Nguyen/Pongpanot Khonsanit, Granger def. No. 25 Al Al-Mosawi/Trenton Anderson, West Jordan.

No. 18 Sam Roberts.Parker Pedersen, Bingham def. No. 15 Jordan Johnson/Grant Hogge, Roy

No. 14 Spencer Groll/Brayden Groll, Davis def. No. 19 Gavin Barlow/Daxtono Hales, Layton

Round of 16 (May 12)



No. 1 Spencer Ostermiller/Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington def. No. 16 Reed Miles/Wesley Hardy, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-1

No. 9 Stone Lighten/Daniel Yan, Riverton def. No. 8 Brandon Nguyen/Pongpanot Khonsanit, Granger, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Mitchell Lindhardt/Jay Taggard, Syracuse def. No. 20 Carter Wimmer/Gabe Wood, Pleasant Grove, 6-3, 6-0

No. 12 Cole Jenkins/Charlie Jenkins, Corner Canyon def. No. 5 Ethan Phelps/Ashton Phelps, Herriman, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Calvin Armstrong/Cort Armstrong, Skyridge def. No. 18 Sam Roberts.Parker Pedersen, Bingham, 6-1, 6-0

No. 10 Nathan Ashton/Abram Robbins, Lone Peak def. No. 7 Saathvik Pai/David Zhang, West, 6-0, 6-0

No. 14 Spencer Groll/Brayden Groll, Davis def. No. 3 Josjua Orme/Tyler Chambers, Weber, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

No. 6 Derek Larson/Luke Rich, American Fork def. No. 11 Dylan Richardson/Briar Beddow, Kearns, 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals (May 12)



No. 1 Spencer Ostermiller/Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington def. No. 9 Stone Lighten/Daniel Yan, Riverton, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

No. 12 Cole Jenkins/Charlie Jenkins, Corner Canyon def. No. 4 Mitchell Lindhardt/Jay Taggard, Syracuse, 6-4, 6-0

No. 10 Nathan Ashton/Abram Robbins, Lone Peak def. No. 2 Calvin Armstrong/Cort Armstrong, Skyridge, 7-5, 6-4

No. 14 Spencer Groll/Brayden Groll, Davis def. No. 6 Derek Larson/Luke Rich, American Fork, 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 12 Cole Jenkins/Charlie Jenkins, Corner Canyon def. No. 1 Spencer Ostermiller/Nathaniel Bullard, Farmington, 6-2, 6-2

No. 10 Nathan Ashton/Abram Robbins, Lone Peak def. No. 6 Derek Larson/Luke Rich, American Fork, 7-6, 7-5

Championship (May 14)



TBD

Second Doubles

First Round (May 7)

Byes: No. 1 Carson McBeth/Sam Jensen, American Fork; No. 2 Oliver Yeah/Justin Levet, Granger; No. 3 Brox Turley/Will Parkinson, Davis; No. 4 Joshua Waldrip/Kaden Banks, Weber; No. 5 Max Ericksen/Cade Sperry, Skyridge; No. 6 Alexi Li/Jaden Tu, West.



No. 17 Ty Ward/Benjamin Woodard, Pleasant Grove def. No. 16 Braden Seeley/Damon Armenta, Cyprus

No. 13 Aiden Sullivan/Kyson Byers, Copper Hills def. No. 20 Brayden Anderson/Matthew DeLa Cruz, Roy

No. 10 Tyler Burraston/Jaxson Roberts, Corner Canyon def. No. 23 Ty Richardson/Rhett Kelley, Syracuse

No. 11 Kayden Smith/Bridger Hunter, Layton def. No. 22 Sam Taylor/Ty Ferguson, Fremont

No. 9 Sam BarlowCaleb Weaver, Herriman def. No. 24 Alessio Boschi/Seth Stapleton, Westlake

No. 21 Gavin Trickett/Ashton Affleck, Riverton def. No. 12 Bryson York/Fitzgerald Adams, Kearns

No. 7 Lucas Jackson/Simon Bliss, Lone Peak def. No. 26 Jonathan LeBaron/Spencer Rugg, West Jordan

No. 8 Treyton Brown/Luke Huber, Bingham def. No. 25 Mitchell Chamberlain/Bradyn Brown, Clearfield

No. 18 Thomas Tenney/Dawson Jepson, Mountain Ridge def. No. 15 Connor Anderson/Jonthan Sampson, Taylorsville

No. 14 Bronson Bowcut/Blake Geddes, Farmington def. No. 19 Chris Ho/Tavian Anderson, Hunter

Round of 16 (May 12)



No. 1 Carson McBeth/Sam Jensen, American Fork def. No. 17 Ty Ward/Benjamin Woodard, Pleasant Grove, 6-1, 6-1

No. 9 Sam Barlow/Caleb Weaver, Herriman def. No. 8 Treyton Brown/Luke Huber, Bingham, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4

No. 4 Joshua Waldrip/Kaden Banks, Weber def. No. 13 Aiden Sullivan/Kyson Byers, Copper Hills, 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 Max Ericksen/Cade Sperry, Skyridge def. No. 21 Gavin Trickett/Ashton Affleck, Riverton, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Oliver Yah/Justin Levitt, Granger def. No. 18 Thomas Tenney/Dawson Jepson, Mountain Ridge, 6-3, 6-2

No. 7 Lucas Jackson/Simon Bliss, Lone Peak def. No. 10 Tyler Burraston/Jaxson Roberts, Corner Canyon, 6-4, 7-6

No. 3 Brox Turley/Will Parkinson, Davis def. No. 14 Bronson Bowcut/Blake Geddes, Farmington, 6-3, 6-2

No. 11 Kayden Smith/Bridger Hunter, Layton def. No. 6 Alex Li/Jaden Tu, West, 6-2, 6-4

Quarterfinals (May 12)



No. 1 Carson McBeth/Sam Jensen, American Fork def. No. 9 Sam BarlowCaleb Weaver, Herriman, 6-0, 6-2

No. 5 Max Ericksen/Cade Sperry, Skyridge def. No. 4 Joshua Waldrip/Kaden Banks, Weber, 6-1, 6-0

No. 7 Lucas Jackson/Simon Bliss, Lone Peak def. No. 2 Oliver Yah/Justin Levitt, Granger, 6-2, 6-2

No. 11 Kayden Smith/Bridger Hunter, Layton def. No. 3 Brox Turley/Will Parkinson, Davis, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Semifinals (May 14)



No. 1 Carson McBeth/Sam Jensen, American Fork def. No. 5 Max Ericksen/Cade Sperry, Skyridge, 6-1, 6-7, 6-4

No. 7 Lucas Jackson/Simon Bliss, Lone Peak def. No. 11 Kayden Smith/Bridger Hunter, Layton, 6-0, 6-1

Championship (May 14)