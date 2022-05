High school softball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A state tournament scores and schedules updated with 6A/5A/4A final RPI release Wednesday

Class 6A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top 8 seeds receive a first-round bye, No. 1 Riverton, No. 2 Skyridge, No. 3 Bingham, No. 4 Fremont, No. 5 Mountain Ridge, No. 6 West, No. 7 Farmington, No. 8 Westlake

First round (Best of 3)

Game 1 (May 14)



No. 17 Hunter at No. 16 Taylorsville, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Kearns at No. 9 Cyprus, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Clearfield at No. 12 Copper Hills, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Roy at No. 13 West Jordan, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Herriman at No. 14 Layton, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Syracuse at No. 11 Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Corner Canyon at No. 10 Weber, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Davis at No. 15 Lone Peak, 1 p.m.

Game 2 (May 16)



No. 17 Hunter at No. 16 Taylorsville, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Kearns at No. 9 Cyprus, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Clearfield at No. 12 Copper Hills, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Roy at No. 13 West Jordan, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Herriman at No. 14 Layton, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Syracuse at No. 11 Pleasant Grove, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Corner Canyon at No. 10 Weber, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Davis at No. 15 Lone Peak, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top 8 seeds receive first and second round bye, No. 1 Spanish Fork, No. 2 Bonneville, No. 3 Uintah, No. 4 Bountiful, No. 5 Wasatch, No. 6 Springville, No. 7 Lehi, No. 8 Salem Hills.

Note: Seeds 9 through 16 received a first-round bye, No. 9 Timpanogos, No. 10 Stansbury, No. 11 Box Elder, No. 12 Cedar Valley, No. 13 Orem, No. 14 East, No. 15 VIewmont, No. 16 Murray.

Play-in game (May 13)

No. 33 Provo vs. No. 32 Highland, 1:30 p.m. (at Payson)

First round (May 13)



Provo/Highland winner at No. 17 Payson, 4 p.m.

No. 31 Cottonwood at No. 18 Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.

No. 30 Jordan at No. 19 Northridge, 4 p.m.

No. 29 Park City at No. 20 Tooele, 4 p.m.

No. 28 Brighton at No. 21 Skyline, 4 p.m.

No. 27 Hillcrest at No. 22 Alta, 4 p.m.

No. 26 Mountain View at No. 23 Timpview, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Woods Cross at No. 24 Olympus, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top 3 seeds receive by into double-elimination bracket play, No. 1 Bear River, No. 2 Crimson Cliffs, No. 3 Ridgeline.

First round (Best of 3)

Game 1 (May 13)



No. 13 Logan at No. 4 Snow Canyon, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Pine View at No. 5 Hurricane, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Cedar City at No. 6 Sky View, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Green Canyon at No. 7 Dixie, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Desert Hills at No. 8 Mountain Crest, 4 p.m.

Game 2 (May 14)



No. 13 Logan at No. 4 Snow Canyon, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Pine View at No. 5 Hurricane, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Cedar City at No. 6 Sky View, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Green Canyon at No. 7 Dixie, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Desert Hills at No. 8 Mountain Crest, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

(Double Elimination)

Play-in games (May 7)



No. 16 Juan Diego 5, No. 17 Delta 4 | Delta eliminated

No. 14 Richfield 18, No. 19 Judge Memorial 0 | Judge eliminated

No. 15 Ben Lomond 22, No. 18 Summit Academy 21 | Summit eliminated

First round (May 7)



No. 1 Carbon 25, No. 16 Juan Diego 0

No. 9 Grand 11, No. 8 Providence Hall 7

No. 4 South Summit 16, No. 13 Juab 6

No. 5 Emery 15, No. 12 Ogden 0

No. 3 Manti 9, No. 14 Richfield 0

No. 6 Canyon View 17, No. 11 Union 2

No. 2 Grantsville 16, No. 15 Ben Lomond 0

No. 10 North Sanpete 9, No. 7 Morgan 2

One-loss bracket (May 7)



No. 8 Providence Hall 12, No. 16 Juan Diego 2 | Juan Diego eliminated

No. 13 Juab 23, No. 12 Ogden 7 | Ogden eliminated

No. 11 Union 21, No. 14 Richfield 3 | Richfield eliminated

No. 7 Morgan 17, No. 15 Ben Lomond 0 | Ben Lomond eliminated

Winners bracket (May 12)

At Spanish Fork Complex



No. 9 Grand vs. No. 1 Carbon, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Emery vs. No. 4 South Summit, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Canyon View vs. No. 3 Manti, 12:15 p.m.

No. 10 North Sanpete vs. No. 2 Grantsville, 12:15 p.m.

Class 2A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

(Double Elimination)

Play-in game (May 7)



No. 17 North Summit 23, No. 16 Wayne 16 | Wayne eliminated

First round (May 7)



No. 1 Duchesne 15, No. 17 North Summit 0

No. 8 Altamont 14, No. 9 San Juan 0

No. 4 Gunnison Valley 15, No. 13 Piute 0

No. 5 Parowan 19, No. 12 Panguitch 7

No. 2 Enterprise 19, No. 15 Rowland Hall 0

No. 7 South Sevier 10, No. 9 North Sevier 9

No. 3 Beaver 10, No. 14 Milford 0

No. 6 Millard 10, No. 11 Kanab 0

One-loss bracket (May 7)



No. 11 Kanab 7, No. 14 Milford 0 | Milford eliminated

No. 13 Piute 14, No. 12 Panguitch 8 | Panguitch eliminated

No. 9 North Sevier 21, No. 15 Rowland Hall 6 | RH eliminated

No. 9 San Juan 16, No. 17 North Summit 0 | N. Summit eliminated

Winners bracket (May 12)

At Spanish Fork Complex