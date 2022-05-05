Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 5, 2022 
High School Boys Soccer

High school boys soccer: 4A quarterfinal roundup from Thursday’s games

James Edward By James Edward
   
4A Playoffs

Crimson Cliffs 3, Pine View 2

Luke Fairbanks and Scotty Mckittrick scored goals in the first half, and then Ryan Woolley scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second half as top seed Crimson Cliffs edge No. 8 seed Pine View for the 4A quarterfinal win. McKittrick added an assist on Woolley’s goal, with Woolley and Camden Squires also recording assists.

Dixie 4, Sky View 0

Kamden Rocha, Jorge Quintero, Iker Meza and Noah Knox all found the back of the net as No. 2 seed Dixie blanked No. 10 seed Sky View for the 4A quarterfinal win.

Ridgeline 3, Snow Canyon 0

Gabe Watson recorded two assists while Grady Workman added a goal and an assist as No. 3 seed Snow Canyon blanked No. 6 Snow Canyon for the 4A quarterfinal victory. Riley Garvert recorded four saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Desert Hills 1, Mountain Crest 0

Gage Lewis’ second-half goal on an assist from Zach Davis was all the scoring No. 4 seed Desert Hills needed as it edged No. 5 seed Mountain Crest for the 4A quarterfinal victory. Shayden Scott earned the shutout in goal for the Thunder.

