Here are the Utes who entered the transfer portal this spring

Because of the transfer portal, college rosters are frequently in flux these days. And Utah football has felt that impact this week.

May 1 was the deadline for fall and winter sports athletes to enter the transfer portal if they desire to transfer and be immediately eligible.

Coach Kyle Whittingham correctly predicted after the annual spring game that there would be players entering the portal.

Seven Ute players opted to put their names into the portal — edge rusher Johnny Fanaika, safety Kamo’i Latu, cornerback Drew Rawls, safety Ben Renfro, linebacker Carson Tabaracci, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler.

Meanwhile, Utah saw linebacker Devin Lloyd selected No. 27 overall in the first round of the National Football League draft.

Having a first-round draft pick helps the Ute coaches as they go out on the recruiting trail.

Seven other former Utes signed undrafted free agent deals — linebacker/safety Nephi Sewell, who signed with the New Orleans Saints; offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni and tight end Cole Fotheringham, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders; wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey signed with the Philadelphia Eagles; defensive end Mika Tafua signed with the Dallas Cowboys; defensive tackle Hauati Pututau signed with the Green Bay Packers; and offensive lineman Nick Ford signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Numbers game

7: Number of Utah players signing undrafted free agent deals.

7: Number of Utah players entering the transfer portal.

27: Where Devin Lloyd was picked in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Fanalyst

I believe Gavin (Baxter) was thinking of a try for professional ball, but reconsidered and one can see will be at Utah. If healthy he will help them. He was I thought on the verge of a great season. That is what he needs to play pro ball.

— What in Tucket

I was a little bummed to see (Devin Lloyd) go to an organization that’s as screwed up as Jax, but then again, it’s better for him personally than to go to a Super Bowl contender and get limited snaps off the bench. A starting LB spot is his to lose in Jax.

— Brave_Sir_Robin

I just don’t like how easy it is to transfer, it will get worse once teams start selling/recruiting through the NIL deals to come play for their programs. Gone are the days of development and now it’s the days of the grass is always greener for the players and the quick fix for the coaches. Because of that if you’re 3rd string why play since the coaches and programs will always be looking for replacements.

— Wise-sage

