High school softball: 3A/2A roundup from Saturday’s first round games

3A Playoffs

3A first round

Grantsville 16, Ben Lomond 0

Grantsville was hot from the plate scoring 16 runs on 12 hits in three innings. 13 RBI’s including Addison Butler, Miyah Fields, who each had three. Addison Butler also knocked one out of the park.

Manti 9, Richfield 0

Tiffany Hermansen threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts. She also had three RBI’s and hit a homerun. Rylee Jarvis also had three RBI’s with one homer.

Grand 11, Providence Hall 7

Hallie Packard homered and drove in a pair of runs as Grand rallied past Providence Hall with six runs in the final two innings for the 3A first round win.

Carbon 25, Juan Diego 0

Top seed Carbon overwhelmed No. 16 seed Juan Diego from the first pitch as it rolled to the easy 3A first round win. Gianna Bruno homered and drove in five runs for the Dinos, who scored 13 runs in the first inning and 12 more in the second.

South Summit 16, Juab 6

Emma Broadbent homered twice and drove in four runs while Indie Jones home and drove in four runs of her own as South Summit rolled past Juab for the 3A first round win.

Emery 15, Ogden 0

Taija Olsen doubled, triple and homered with six RBIs and Madisyn Childs struck out five batters in three innings as Emery rolls past Ogden for the 3A first round victory.

Canyon View 17, Union 2

Madison Fuller went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while four other teammates drove in two runs as No. 6 Canyon View rolled past No. 11 Union for the 3A first round victory.

North Sanpete 9, Morgan 2

Lucy Oldroyd hit a double and triple as the Hawks took down Morgan in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

3A one-loss bracket

Providence Hall 12, Juan Diego 2

Providence Hall rolled past Juan Diego to keep its season alive in the 3A one-loss bracket.

Juab 23, Ogden 7

CheyAnn Lewis drove in five runs while Trista Martineau went 3 for three with a triple, home run and three RBIs as Juab rolled past Ogden for the win in the 3A one-loss bracket.

Morgan 17, Ben Lomond 0

Morgan recorded six extra-base hits as it kept its season alive with the win in the 3A one-loss bracket.

Union 21, Richfield 3

Parker Labrum drove in seven runs as Union used a big nine-run third inning to pull away from Richfield for the win in the 3A one-loss bracket.

2A Playoffs

2A first round

Beaver 10, Milford 0

Hallee Hawkins threw a complete game allowing one hit and had 10 strikeouts. Katlynn Limb had four at bats, with three hits and three RBI’s also adding a double.

Gunnison Valley 15, Piute 0

Lexee Keisel recorded two triples and drove in two runs — one of six Gunnison Valley batters with two RBIs — as the Bulldogs blanked Piute for the easy 2A first round win.

Duchesne 15, North Summit 0

Kaydence Crum threw a perfect game in three innings with six strikeouts. Chezney Farnsworth also had a double and triple in the shutout over North Summit.

Enterprise 19, Rowland Hall 0

Enterprise scored 15 runs in the first inning as they took moved on to the second round of the 2A state softball tournament.

Millard 10, Kanab 0

Shaylee Burraston was on fire from the mound throwing a complete game including five strikeouts and only allowing one hit in six innings. Shaylee also had 2 RBI’s. Lallie Reid added two doubles.

Parowan 19, Panguitch 7

Cale Renzello earned three runs on three hits and five RBI’s to help the Rams defeat Panguitch. Madison Adams also threw four innings and had 12 strikeouts.

Altamont 14, San Juan 4

Oakley Foy doubled twice, homered and drove in five runs and then on the mound she struck out nine batters in five innings as Altamont took care of business against San Juan for the 2A first round win.

South Sevier 10, North Sevier 9

South Sevier jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings. The Wolves would rally over the next five innings, eventually forcing the Rams to come to bat with the game tied in the bottom half of the seventh. South Sevier would get a runner to cross home plate and in doing so pick up a 10-9 playoff victory over their rival.

2A one-loss bracket

Kanab 7, Milford 4

Kanab eliminated Milford with a balanced offense that saw their team score in four different innings as they slowly rallied from a two-run deficit and flipped it into a playoff victory.

Piute 14, Panguitch 8

After scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning, Piute quickly ran away with an upset victory over Panguitch in the 2A one-loss bracket. Kassidy Westwood pitched six relief innings to lead the Thunderbirds.

North Sevier 21, Rowland Hall 6

North Sevier rolled past Rowland Hall in the 2A one-loss bracket to keep it season alive heading into next week.

San Juan 16, North Summit 1

Trinity Whatcott struck out 10 batters in four innings as San Juan rolled past North Summit for the win in the 2A one-loss bracket.

