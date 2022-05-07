High school boys soccer: 3A/2A roundup from Saturday’s quarterfinals

3A Playoffs

Layton Christian 3, Juan Diego 0

Layton Christian took down Juan Diego in the 3A quarterfinals behind a a goal and two assists from Enzo Borges Jaques. Guilherme Palacio and the Eagle defense recorded the shutout.

Judge Memorial 2, Ogden 1

Despite trailing 1-0 with under 10 minutes to go, Judge Memorial was able to rally and upset Ogden.

First, Nahuel Batalla found the back of the net late in the second half to tie the game. Luke Hartung then scored the golden goal early in overtime to clinch the Bulldogs’ trip to the semifinals.

They will take on top-seeded Layton Christian on Tuesday at Jordan High School.

Real Salt Lake Academy 8, Manti 0

Six players scored and three others had assists as RSL Academy moved on to the 3A semifinals.

Luke Paramoure had a shutout in goal for the Griffins.

Morgan 4, Juab 1

Rory Williams, Logan Phillips, Beau Johnson and Jett Beckstrom all scored for the Trojans, who left Juab with a three-goal upset victory and a ticket to play RSL Academy in semifinals on Tuesday night.

2A Playoffs

St. Joseph 4, Waterford 1

Armando Escobedo had a brace as No. 3 St. Joseph took down Waterford in the 2A state quarterfinals.

Rowland Hall 4, Maeser Prep 3

Zach Baughman, Anthony Sanchez, Kelton Ferriter and Calvin DeBellis all scored first-half goals as No. 9 Rowland Hall jumped out to a 4-1 halftime lead.

Top-seeded Maeser Prep rallied in the second half by scoring two goals, but could never find the equalizer late as the Winged Lions pulled off the upset.

American Heritage 2, Draper APA 1

Lewis Knecht scored and assisted on goals in the first half, giving American Heritage a 2-0 halftime lead.

Draper APA would score in the second half but was unable to find an equalizer.

Luke Stratton also found the back of the net for Patriots.

Millard 2, Gunnison Valley 1

Millard upset Gunnison Valley and will now take on St. Joseph in the semifinals on Tuesday at Juan Diego High School.

