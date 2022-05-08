Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 8, 2022 

‘We care about their GPA as well as their batting average’: Utah softball honors four players on Senior Day

With the loss to Washington on Senior Day, the Utes need one more win to clinch at least a .500 season and a berth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

By Bruce Smith
   
Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue speaks

Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue speaks during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The Utah softball team needs one more win to clinch at least a .500 season and a berth in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Coach Amy Hogue was hoping the three-game series final against Washington could be the clincher Sunday afternoon.

It was also Senior Day for the Utes, but the Huskies had a few seniors with their own plans.

Gabbie Plain scattered six hits, and escaped several jams, and Baylee Klingler hit a two-run homer, and that was enough to give Washington a 5-1 Pac-12 Conference win in front of 1,200 fans at Utah’s Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

The Huskies, now 34-13 overall, have already clinched a postseason berth, but came to Utah looking to improve their RPI rating. Instead, it was the Utes who likely improved from the series. With the loss, Utah fell to 26-25 but have three games scheduled at Oregon State next week. One victory – or even three rainouts – would give Utah a reason to celebrate its first NCAA tourney berth since 2017.

merlin_2922043.jpg

Utah pinch runner CC Cook (18) is pictured at second base during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922055.jpg

Washington celebrates Washington infielder Baylee Klingler (8)’s two-run home run during a Pac-12 softball game against Utah at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922059.jpg

Utah relief pitcher Shi Smith (14) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922045.jpg

Utah catcher Katie Faulk (15) hugs Utah infielder Madi Jacobus (72) Utah during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922061.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) misses a fly ball during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922047.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) runs to third base during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922049.jpg

Washington celebrates Washington infielder Baylee Klingler (8)’s two-run home run at home plate during a Pac-12 softball game against Utah at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922051.jpg

Washington pinch runner Lilly Agan (00) celebrates Washington infielder Baylee Klingler (8)’s two-run home run during a Pac-12 softball game against Utah at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922053.jpg

Utah starting pitcher/relief pitcher Shi Smith (14), center, and her parents smile during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922057.jpg

Utah infielder Haley Denning (3) yells after her hit during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922075.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) throws during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922077.jpg

Utah relief pitcher Sydney Sandez (1) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922081.jpg

Utah infielder Aliya Belarde (23) slides to second base during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922063.jpg

Utah starting pitcher/relief pitcher Mariah Lopez (8) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922065.jpg

Washington starting pitcher Gabbie Plain (16) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Utah at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922067.jpg

Utah infielder Haley Denning (3) catches a ball during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922069.jpg

Utah catcher Katie Faulk (15) at bat during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922071.jpg

Utah celebrates Halle Morris (22)’s home run during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922073.jpg

Utah celebrates Halle Morris (22)’s home run in front of the dugout during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922079.jpg

Utah infielder Madi Jacobus (72) smiles while Utah softball coach Amy Hogue shares her memories with Jacobus during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922083.jpg

Utah catcher Katie Faulk (15), right, hugs her parents during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922085.jpg

Utah infielder Madi Jacobus (72) right, hugs her mother during the senior day ceremony a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922087.jpg

Utah catcher Katie Faulk (15) walks back to the dugout during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922089.jpg

Utah pitcher Mariah Lopez (8) delivers a pitch during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922093.jpg

Utah relief pitcher Shi Smith (14) cheers with fans during a Pac-12 softball game against Washington at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Utah lost 5-1.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
merlin_2922095.jpg

Utah starting pitcher CC Cook (18) reacts to Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue’s speech during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue speaks

Utah softball head coach Amy Hogue speaks during a senior day celebration at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
Hogue said the tourney’s selection show is scheduled for May 15, and a winning record is required to qualify. Not bad considering the Utes were at the bottom of the league last year. 

“It was a big weekend for us and it would have been nice to wrap it up today,” said Hogue. “Still, we took two of three from them and that will help.”

The Utes also honored four seniors. While there are more seniors on the roster, it’s still uncertain how many will return after being given an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, which cut short the 2019-20 season. 

CC Cook, Shi Smith, Katie Faulk and Madi Jacobus were the honored players during a short ceremony under threatening skies after the game. Hogue was happy to tell the remaining fans individual stories about each player. With each story, it was clear Hogue’s recruiting technique may start with her looking for a “nice swing,” but also includes intelligence and educational performance.

 “We care about their GPA (grade point average) as well as their batting average,” she said. “We’ve found that smart kids and competitiveness usually go hand-in-hand.”

The Utes needed both Sunday. Starting in sunny, warm weather, Washington took an early lead, but then Halle Morris hit a solo home run to tie the game. Klingler, the Pac-12’s hitting and home run leader, then smacked a two-run shot over the left field fence in the fifth.

The Utes threatened in the bottom of every inning afterward, but Plain survived, giving a special thanks to her left fielder, Sami Reynolds, another senior who made nice plays on five fly balls that could have gone for extra bases each time.

“That’s the way the game goes,” Hogue said. “Some days, those balls drop. We’ve really ‘turned’ on the ball well the last few days. I’m really happy the way we’ve played.”

Four years ago, Plain threw a perfect game against the Utes, but Utah opened this series with a 5-2 win Friday with Plain on the mound. This time, she got enough help to secure her 17th win (one-half of Washington’s total). Plain walked two and struck out five. She also made a nice defensive play on Sophie Jacquez’s hit up the middle with runners on first and second base and two outs in the sixth.

