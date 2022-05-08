Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 8, 2022 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Nashville tops Real Salt Lake 2-0 for first win in new park

By Associated Press
   
&nbsp;Nashville SC players Dave Romney (4), Jack Maher, center, and Aké Loba (9) clap

FILE —&nbsp;Nashville SC players Dave Romney (4), Jack Maher, center, and Aké Loba (9) leave the pitch after a 1-1 tie against Philadelphia Union in Geodis Park in an MLS soccer match Sunday, May 1, 2022,

Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dave Romney broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 63rd minute, C.J. Sapong scored in stoppage time and Nashville SC notched its first win in its new home with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS play on Sunday.

Joe Willis saved the only two shots he faced for Nashville (4-3-3), which opened GEODIS Park last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia and has now gone 21 straight games without a home loss.

Nashville and Colorado are both on 21-game unbeaten streaks at home, tied for the seventh longest in MLS history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).

Nashville outshot Real Salt Lake 17-6 with a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved seven of the nine shots he faced for RSL (4-3-4).

