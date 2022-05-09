High school girls golf: Timpview builds huge lead after 5A first day, Lehi’s Pati Uluave shoots 64 in medalist pursuit

Full Leaderboard

A pair of seniors from Region 8 are set for a showdown on Tuesday in the final day of the 5A state championship at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy.

Lehi’s Pati Uluave (6-under) and Timpview’s Sunbin Seo (3-under) were the only two golfers to shoot in the red on a very difficult and slow day of golf in which some golfers took nearly seven hours to finish their round.

Uluave and Seo were two of the only golfers immune to the struggles.

Uluave made eight birdies, including four straight during one stretch of the back nine to build a three-stroke lead through 18 holes. The senior only shot in the 60s once during region play this year, but she’s the medalist leader after a 64 on Monday.

Seo, last year’s 5A medalist, birdied her final two holes to cut into Uluave’s heading into the final day.

Timpview’s Rachel Lillywhite sits in third after shooting a 3-over 73, with Skyline’s Ashley Lam in fourth after a 75.

The team championship race is a foregone conclusion after defending state champion Timpview built a 50-stroke Day 1 lead over Alta.

Class 5A state tournament

At River Oaks golf course

Team scores (Top 10 made cut)

1. Timpview, 304

2. Alta, 354

3. Skyline, 362

4. Olympus, 369

5. Park City, 383

6. Lehi, 386

7. Wasatch, 397

8. Bountiful, 405

9. Stansbury, 407

10. Jordan, 411

Individual results

64 — Pati Uluave, Lehi

67 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview

73 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview

75 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

77 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

81 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

83 — Brooke Anderson, Lehi

85 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan

86 — Sami Gibson, Alta

86 — Salina Lui, Alta

87 — Keilani Hanamaikai, Timpview

87 — McKenzie White, Uintah

87 — Rachel Moore, Olympus

88 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

88 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

89 — Dani Gibson, Alta

90 — Adri Summerhays, Viewmont

90 — Gwen Poelman, Skyline

91 — Seneti Tolutau, Timpview

91 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

91 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

