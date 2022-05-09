High school girls golf: Timpview builds huge lead after 5A first day, Lehi’s Pati Uluave shoots 64 in medalist pursuit

A pair of seniors from Region 8 are set for a showdown on Tuesday in the final day of the 5A state championship at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy.
Lehi’s Pati Uluave (6-under) and Timpview’s Sunbin Seo (3-under) were the only two golfers to shoot in the red on a very difficult and slow day of golf in which some golfers took nearly seven hours to finish their round.
Uluave and Seo were two of the only golfers immune to the struggles.
Uluave made eight birdies, including four straight during one stretch of the back nine to build a three-stroke lead through 18 holes. The senior only shot in the 60s once during region play this year, but she’s the medalist leader after a 64 on Monday.
Seo, last year’s 5A medalist, birdied her final two holes to cut into Uluave’s heading into the final day.
Timpview’s Rachel Lillywhite sits in third after shooting a 3-over 73, with Skyline’s Ashley Lam in fourth after a 75.
The team championship race is a foregone conclusion after defending state champion Timpview built a 50-stroke Day 1 lead over Alta.
Class 5A state tournament
At River Oaks golf course
Team scores (Top 10 made cut)
1. Timpview, 304
2. Alta, 354
3. Skyline, 362
4. Olympus, 369
5. Park City, 383
6. Lehi, 386
7. Wasatch, 397
8. Bountiful, 405
9. Stansbury, 407
10. Jordan, 411
Individual results
64 — Pati Uluave, Lehi
67 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview
73 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview
75 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
77 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
81 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
83 — Brooke Anderson, Lehi
85 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan
86 — Sami Gibson, Alta
86 — Salina Lui, Alta
87 — Keilani Hanamaikai, Timpview
87 — McKenzie White, Uintah
87 — Rachel Moore, Olympus
88 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
88 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
89 — Dani Gibson, Alta
90 — Adri Summerhays, Viewmont
90 — Gwen Poelman, Skyline
91 — Seneti Tolutau, Timpview
91 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
91 — Campbell Kato, Olympus