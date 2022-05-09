Facebook Twitter
Monday, May 9, 2022 | 
High School Golf Sports High School Sports

High school girls golf: Lone Peak in 6A driver’s seat after strong Day 1, sisters Berlin and Adayn Long tied for medalist lead

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school girls golf: Lone Peak in 6A driver’s seat after strong Day 1, sisters Berlin and Adayn Long tied for medalist lead
lone_peak_logo.jpg

Full leaderboard

Last year a five-stroke lead after the opening day of the 6A state championship wasn’t quite enough as Lone Peak’s girls golf team ended up tied for second, one stroke behind champion Davis.

Fast forward a year and Lone Peak again finds itself a top the 6A leaderboard, but this time by 17 strokes. It isn’t insurmountable, but it’s a much more significant cushion as the Knights look ahead to the final day of the 6A championships at Stonebridge Golf Course in West Valley City.

Lone Peak shot a 302 during the opening round on Monday, with Herriman in second at 325 and Corner Canyon in third with a 339.

While the team race is mostly Lone Peak’s baring a big collapse, the real drama heading into the second day is for individual medalist honors. Odds are good it will be a Long sister.

Senior Berlin Long and freshman Adayn Long both shot a 2-under 70 on Monday, the only two golfers in the field to shoot under par.

Riverton’s Jane Olson is third after shooting a even-par 72, while defending champion Millie Terrion of Herriman is well back at 76.

Terrion edged Long by one stroke for medalist honors last year The Ridge Golf Course.

Class 6A state tournament

At Stonebridge golf course

Team scores (Top 10 made cut)

1. Lone Peak, 302.

2. Herriman, 325.

3. Corner Canyon, 339.

4. Davis, 342.

5. Fremont, 350.

6. Farmington, 352.

7. Riverton, 362.

8. American Fork, 383.

9. Weber, 386.

10. Pleasant Grove, 392.

Individual results

70 — Adayn Long, Lone Peak.

70 — Berlin Long, Lone Peak.

72 — Jane Olson, Riverton.

76 — Millie Terrion, Herriman.

77 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington.

78 — Lily Shin, American American Fork.

79 — Eliza Zolman, Lone Peak.

79 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon.

79 — Cheyene Hansen, Davis.

79 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon.

80 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak.

80 — Maycee Dehlin, Herrimn.

81 — CC Banz, West.

82 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont.

82 — Audrey Crump, Herriman.

82 — Quinn Shupe, Davis.

82 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus.

83 — Tayler Butler, Fremont.

83 — Carly Belliston, Lone Peak.

85 — Remi Rawlings, Weber.

85 — Sydney Richards, Farmington.

Next Up In Sports
Steward Health Care Week 39 high school star athletes of the week
List of afterthoughts who made it big in the NFL is as long as it is distinguished
High school boys tennis: 5A state tournament pairings after RPI release
BYU didn’t get a shot at the Utes this year, but making most of opportunities against other Utah schools
High school track: Top performances in Utah heading into final two weeks of 2022 season
Could this Utah native become an NBA head coach soon?