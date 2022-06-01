The NBA will have to wait for Gonzaga’s best upperclassman

Drew Timme isn’t done with Gonzaga just yet.

The reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year — and 2021 Karl Malone Award winner — announced on social media Wednesday night that he is returning to Gonzaga for at least another season after previously declaring for the NBA Draft on April 7.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme has been one of the best college basketball players in the country the last few seasons. In three campaigns with the Bulldogs, he has averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

A rising senior — he has two years of eligibility remaining because of COVID-19 — Timme returns to a Gonzaga team that ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked No. 6 in the country in his latest way-too-early poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

Theorizing that Timme would return to school after he fell out of the top 60 of ESPN’s draft rankings, Borzello wrote, “Timme might be the most impactful stay-or-go decision at the deadline, and while he reportedly looked good shooting from the perimeter at the draft combine, he could cap off a truly incredible college career with another season in Spokane.”

Timme isn’t the only Bulldog to elect to return to school.

Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther both announced, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, that they are also returning to Spokane.

Throw in incoming LSU transfer Efton Reid, a former five-star recruit, and Gonzaga once again looks to be the class off the WCC and a national title contender.