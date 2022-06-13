Facebook Twitter
Food

Chick-fil-A has a new summer milkshake

Chick-fil-A has a new menu item. So do Taco Bell, Wendy’s and McDonald’s

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
A Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia is pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the peach milkshake for the summer.

The fast-food chain will start selling this seasonal menu item starting Monday, June 13.

The peach milkshake

According to Fox News, the peach milkshake was introduced in 2009, featuring the Chick-fil-A ice cream handspun with peaches and “topped with whipped cream and a cherry.”

It quickly began a popular yearly tradition.

“The peach milkshake has become a tradition for many of us, embracing the seasonal flavors of summer,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“Our guests have made it clear this dessert is a favorite, so we’ve been eager to welcome the peach milkshake back to our menu.”  

Other new menu items

Wendy’s also recently introduced a new frosty flavor — strawberry, the perfect flavor of the summer — while removing the vanilla flavors from their offerings. This fast-food chain also reintroduced the Strawberry Chick Salad for the third year, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

Sweet and salty, McDonald’s is going all out with its latest creation — the new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, released late last month as a limited-time menu item.

In addition, Taco Bell is offering the Brisk Dragon Paradise — a sparkling hibiscus iced tea with flavors of dragon fruit, raspberry and blackberry, according to Food Business News.

