Inside the BYU years of Utah’s GOP Senate candidates
The road to politics for Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Mike Lee started at Brigham Young University
The student body president. The political science whizkid. The football coach’s confidant and daughter-in-law. When Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Mike Lee face off in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate next week, they’ll share at least one thing in common: a path to politics that began at Brigham Young University.
All three spent time as undergraduates in Provo — Edwards graduating in 1981, Isom in 1993 and Lee in 1994. Edwards also received a dual master’s degree from BYU, and Lee earned a law degree from BYU Law.
In brief vignettes, this series explores a few of the formative years for each candidate, and how BYU shaped their political careers and current run for office.
3 Total Updates Since
June 19, 2022 09:50 PM
The 1993 BYUSA election was among the most contentious in school history, won by the “radical” son of university president Rex Lee.
The Senate candidate met her father-in-law, LaVell Edwards, while at BYU. He encouraged her desire to serve.
Isom’s first campaign experience stemmed from a BYU political science class