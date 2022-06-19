Sunday, June 19, 2022 | 
merlin_2926408.jpg

Becky Edwards, Sen. Mike Lee and Ally Isom greet each other as they participate in a Utah GOP sponsored debate at Draper Park Middle School in Draper on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Inside the BYU years of Utah’s GOP Senate candidates

The road to politics for Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Mike Lee started at Brigham Young University

Contributors: Samuel Benson and Brigham Tomco

The student body president. The political science whizkid. The football coach’s confidant and daughter-in-law. When Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Mike Lee face off in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate next week, they’ll share at least one thing in common: a path to politics that began at Brigham Young University.

All three spent time as undergraduates in Provo — Edwards graduating in 1981, Isom in 1993 and Lee in 1994. Edwards also received a dual master’s degree from BYU, and Lee earned a law degree from BYU Law.

In brief vignettes, this series explores a few of the formative years for each candidate, and how BYU shaped their political careers and current run for office.

3 Total Updates Since
June 19, 2022 09:50 PM
