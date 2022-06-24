Utah Jazz reportedly add another training camp free agent

The day after the Utah Jazz agreed to deals with three undrafted players immediately following the annual NBA draft, they reportedly added a fourth.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that the Jazz have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with guard Darryl Morsell, who finished his collegiate career at Marquette after starting it at Maryland.

Listed by Marquette at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Morsell hails from Baltimore. As a graduate transfer last season, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds last season.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote on Twitter that Morsell “was one of the best defenders in the college game this season and brings significant toughness and winning intangibles,” all traits that Utah could certainly use.

Marquette's Darryl Morsell has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Utah Jazz, a source told ESPN. Morsell was one of the best defenders in the college game this season and brings significant toughness and winning intangibles. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2022

Prior to his one season at Marquette, Morsell played four seasons at Maryland and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

He obtained both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Maryland before transferring to Marquette.

Like Kofi Cockburn and Jordan Usher on Thursday night, Morsell signing an Exhibit 10 contract means he will join the Jazz’s training camp in the fall and likely end up playing primarily for the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars (Johnny Juzang signed a two-way contract, which means he’ll likely spend more time with the Jazz).

NBA teams are allowed to designate four players as G League “affiliate” players when they get waived during training camp, and most often those players are ones who signed Exhibit 10 deals, meaning the Jazz have room for one more after adding Morsell, Cockburn and Usher.

