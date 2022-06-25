Facebook Twitter
BYU’s Ashton Riner misses spot on U.S. world championships team by one place

By  Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
   
Ashton Riner, BYU’s NCAA javelin champion, finished fourth at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday, missing a berth in the world championships by one place.

Riner, who threw a school record 198 feet a month ago, produced only two legal throws in six attempts; the others were scratches. Her third attempt resulted in a throw of 185 feet, 5 inches.

The event was won by Kara Winger with a throw of 210-10; Ariana Ince was second at 198-3; Avione Whetstone was third at 194-5.

The top three finishers in each event will represent the U.S. in the World Track and Field Championships, which will be held on this same track in mid-July.

Riner’s BYU teammate, Alexis McAllister finished 14th with a throw of 160-6.

Two other BYU athletes competed on Saturday. Zach McWhorter, the runner-up in the last two NCAA indoor championships, finished ninth with a clearance of 18-4 ½. Chris Wilsen won the competition with a mark of 18-8 ¼. Luke Winder was second with the same mark. The next seven finishers cleared 18-4 ½ — including McWhorter — which meant final placement was determined by number of misses.

Kenneth Rooks finished 10th in the finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:37.43. Hillary Bor and Evan Jager – a pair of Olympic medalists – finished 1-2 with times of 8:15.76 and 8:17.29, with Benard Keter third in 8:19.16.

Five BYU athletes will compete on Sunday, the final day of the U.S. championships — Michael Whittaker (javelin), Whittni Orton (5,000-meter run), Casey Clinger (5,000), Conner Mantz (5,000) and Courtney Wayment (3,000-meter steeplechase).

