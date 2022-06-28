Emma Roberts joins Marvel through Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off ‘Madame Web’

Emma Roberts is officially a part of Sony’s Marvel Universe.

The American actress is joining a star-studded cast for the upcoming movie “Madame Web,” with Dakota Johnson as the lead. Roberts’ role is still unknown.

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney is also involved in the film with an undisclosed role. Others include Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

S.J. Clarkson, who has Marvel projects such as “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders” under his belt, will be directing the film.

Madame Web first appeared in a Spider-Man comic book in 1981 as an elderly, blind woman who “possessed telepathic, clairvoyant, and precognitive mutant powers,” according to Nerdist. Her youth gets restored at some point in the comics.

Her life support? A giant spider’s web.

Although she sounds a little strange, and maybe even sinister, she is not a villain. In fact, she will reportedly be Sony’s version of a Dr. Strange-like superhero, due to her psychic sensory abilities.

Sony controls the film rights to Spider-Man and other related projects like “Venom” and “Morbius.”

According to Deadline, this is Roberts’ first film since wrapping up production on “Maybe I Do.” Her appearances continue on the latest seasons of “American Horror Story.”

“Madame Web” is slated for release on July 7, 2023.

