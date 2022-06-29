Where might Joe Ingles play next season?

When the Utah Jazz traded Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers in February, there was talk that Ingles could return to play for the Jazz next season since he will be a free agent this summer.

On Wednesday, however, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that Ingles “could return to the Trail Blazers following his trade-deadline move to Portland, although Ingles appears to have plenty of interest from other teams.”

The 34-year-old Ingles (he’ll be 35 on Oct. 2, a few weeks before the 2022-23 NBA season is expected to start) saw a rather significant decline in his production last season before he tore his left ACL in late January and was traded less than two weeks later.

That said, he could still be a solid veteran presence for a team even though chances are very good he’ll miss the beginning of next season, and in between suffering the injury and getting traded, he told reporters that he had no plans of calling it quits.

Fischer reported a number of other items Wednesday related to the Jazz and other Utah ties in the NBA: