Delta will let you change your July 4 weekend flights — for no charge

Ahead of what is predicted to be a busy travel weekend, Delta announced that customers will be able to change their flights with no change fee or fare difference from July 1-4.

The news: This offer usually only happens in cases of bad weather and is limited to certain airports, according to CNBC. Over the holiday weekend, Delta will extend this offer from any operating airport.



The airline is making this offer due to customer volumes that haven’t been seen “since before the pandemic as people yearn to connect with the world,” Delta said in a news release.

Delta states that this fare waiver “allows customers to rebook their trip to before or after potentially challenging weekend travel days — with no fare difference or change fees, as long as customers travel between the same origin and destination.”

Details: Customers can change their flights via the Delta website or the Fly Delta app.



Rebooked flights need to take place by July 8, the airline says.

Anyone can take advantage of this policy, even economy flyers, per USA Today.

A busy weekend: The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year, meaning many Americans will be using the long weekend to travel.

