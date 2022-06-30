3-star Florida running back Michael Mitchell commits to Utah football

Utah football continues to add to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Utes received a commitment from Michael Mitchell, a three-star running back from Florida, on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Mitchell announced his decision via Twitter.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for everyone who has helped me through this process…COMMITTED! Let’s ride UTAH,” Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell attends Middleburg High School in Middleburg, Fla. and had offers from Iowa State, Louisville and Washington State.

He is rated as the 37th best running back in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.