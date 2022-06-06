Is Wendy’s launching a new Frosty flavor?

Unlike Taco Bell, Burger King and even McDonald’s, Wendy’s doesn’t mess with its menu too much.

But for a limited time only, Wendy’s is launching a summer Frosty flavor — strawberry — while removing the vanilla Frosty to make room, according to CNN.

After testing it in the United States and Canada, this flavor — “made with a custom puree in a Vanilla Frosty base” — will be available starting June 6 for a limited time only, per Market Watch.

Wendy’s original chocolate-flavored Frosty was one of five products on the menu in 1969. It took the chain close to four decades to introduce another flavor for the milkshake and ice cream crossover item before adding vanilla, an archive of the company’s website stated.

The new strawberry flavor previously made an exclusive appearance at a Wendy’s Hamburger Stand at the Walmart in Heath, Ohio, in 2021, per People magazine.

The new Frosty will make its appearance with the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, which is returning for its third year, according to CNN.

Wendy’s is going through some other changes, too.

For one, the chain is moving away from the 4 for $4 deal and instead promoting the $5 Biggie Bag, according to The Street.

“We’re working so hard on our calendar to make sure that we’ve got digital offers in our app, continue to work to make sure that we have a 4 for $4 offering out there, trade folks up into the $5 Biggie Bag, which is compelling value, do the things that we need to do on the innovation front to continue to keep our menu fresh and on the top of mind for consumers to come in,” said CEO Toff Penegor during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.