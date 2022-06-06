5 candidates who could replace Quin Snyder as Utah Jazz head coach

The search for a new head coach of the Utah Jazz is underway.

Following Sunday’s announcement that Quin Snyder would be stepping down from his post, multiple reports surfaced naming candidates who could be in line to take his place. Below is an overview of the top candidates that have surfaced thus far.

Johnnie Bryant

Currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks, Bryant, a Bay Area native, finished his collegiate career at University of Utah before being hired as a player development assistant coach for the Jazz while Ty Corbin was the head coach. Bryant was later promoted to an assistant coach position under Snyder.

On top of his experience coaching or his ties to Utah, Bryant worked very closely with Donovan Mitchell while he was with the Jazz. Mitchell referred to Bryant as a “brother” when Bryant took the job with the Knicks in 2020. His rapport with the Jazz organization as well as Mitchell would be the meat of the meal rather than icing on the cake if considered for the Jazz head coaching position.

Alex Jensen

Jensen has been on Snyder’s staff for the entirety of Snyder’s tenure in Utah, but that’s not where his ties to the state begin and end. A native of Bountiful, he was named Utah’s Mr. Basketball in 1994 before playing for four years with the Utes. Following his collegiate career, Jensen played professionally for a number of teams in Europe and China before coming back to the states to start his coaching career.

After coaching collegiately, Jensen coached the Canton Charge of the then D-League and was named NBA D-League Coach of the Year in 2013. He then joined Corbin’s staff as an assistant.

Under Snyder, Jensen became critical in the development of Rudy Gobert and also became Snyder’s right-hand man, taking on head coaching duties when Snyder was sidelined himself.

Terry Stotts

Stotts was most recently the head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, a job he held from 2012 to 2021. Prior to that he held numerous assistant coaching jobs around the league including with the championship-winning 2011 Dallas Mavericks, as well as with the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

Stotts is mostly regarded for his offensive prowess and his ability to connect on deep and personal levels with his players.

During the 2021-22 season, Stotts spent a short time with Snyder, his staff and the Jazz front office in an unofficial capacity. Snyder and everyone who interacted with Stotts during his tour with the Jazz raved about his genuine nature and love of the game.

Will Hardy

It’s hard these days to find coaches around the NBA who don’t have ties to the Gregg Popovich tree in San Antonio, and Hardy, a Boston Celtics assistant coach, is no exception.

Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Hardy started out as a basketball operations intern with the Spurs in 2010 before moving up the ranks as assistant video coordinator, summer league coach, video coordinator and eventually assistant coach under Popovich. During his rise within the Spurs organization, Hardy worked closely with Ime Udoka, the current head coach of the Celtics.

Hardy has been instrumental in helping Udoka during his first year coaching the Celtics and taking the team to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Adrian Griffin

After playing in the NBA from 1999 to 2008, Griffin started his coaching career with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant and has worked in an assistant capacity with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. He is currently an assistant under Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors and was a critical piece of the Raptors making their championship run in 2019.

Additionally Griffin has coached with Team USA and was a part of the staff that helped win the gold medal at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. He has been on staff with some incredibly well-respected coaches, including spending time under Scott Skiles, Tom Thibodeau and Billy Donovan.

