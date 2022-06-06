Could the Charlotte Hornets’ coaching search affect the Utah Jazz’s?

The Utah Jazz aren’t the only NBA franchise looking for a new head coach.

Since firing James Borrego in April, the Charlotte Hornets have been looking for their new head man, and per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that hunt is coming to an end, just as the Jazz’s search is beginning.

On Monday, Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets are down to their final two candidates — former Denver Nuggets/Phoenix Suns/New York Knicks/Los Angeles Lakers/Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Both D’Antoni and Atkinson have already met with Charlotte management twice and are slated to meet with team owner Michael Jordan this week, after which an offer will be made to one or the other, sources told Wojnarowski.

D’Antoni, a two-time NBA coach of the year, is 672-527 all-time as a head coach of five different NBA franchises, while Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years with the Nets, most of which was a significant rebuild.

The Hornets initially considered former Indiana Pacers/Orlando Magic/Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, now Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Nets assistant David Vanterpool for their head coaching job.

The opening also garnered interest from Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse and ex-Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, in addition to D’Antoni and Atkinson.

The Deseret News’ Sarah Todd reported Monday that the Jazz plan on being deliberate with their head coaching search in the wake of Quin Synder’s resignation.

Jazz insist that there's no rush to hire a coach. They'll be thorough. "It's important that we get it right. We have big shoes to fill." — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 6, 2022

The Jazz are believed, as reported by various outlets, to be initially considering as head coach candidates:



Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen

Former Utah Jazz assistant (now New York Knicks assistant) Johnnie Bryant

Suns assistant Kevin Young

Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy

Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin

Lee, the aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks assistant

Reporting suggests Utah’s initial candidate list could expand as well, but at least one prospective candidate — D’Antoni or Atkinson — will be off the table courtesy of the Hornets.