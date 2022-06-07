Facebook Twitter
Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier’s first NFL meeting will be a prime-time preseason matchup

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
Former BYU teammates Zach Wilson, left, and Tyler Allgeier will face each other in a prime-time preseason matchup when the New York Jets host the Atlanta Falcons in a Monday night game on Aug. 22.

Associated Press

They played together in BYU’s backfield. And now, they’ll face each other for the first time in the NFL during a prime-time matchup.

Mind you, it’s a preseason game.

Still, that will make it easier for BYU fans to watch when quarterback Zach Wilson and running back Tyler Allgeier play each other when Wilson and the New York Jets host Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the full slate of preseason game dates and times, as well as broadcast information, for the upcoming season.

Among those games, the Jets will host the Falcons on Aug. 22 in a Monday night matchup, with the game being televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. MT.

It’s one of six preseason games that will be nationally televised.

Wilson is headed into his second NFL season after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Allgeier was a fifth-round draft pick in late April.

The two were teammates at BYU from 2018-20.

