Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says former Ute Britain Covey is standing out in OTAs

By  Joe Coles Joe Coles  jcoles@deseretnews.com
   
Former University of Utah football player&nbsp;Britain Covey, wearing black, catches a pass

Former University of Utah football player&nbsp;Britain Covey catches a pass during Utah’s pro day at the Spence &amp; Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Former Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey is participating in opening team activities for the Philadelphia Eagles and is getting a shot to prove himself.

On Wednesday, Covey split punt return reps at Eagles practice with Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Related

With Eagles’ first-string wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor not at practice on Wednesday, Covey also got some run with Philadelphia’s first-team offense, per Tolentino.

When a player is on an undrafted free agent contract, every practice snap counts, and Covey earned praise from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who told reporters that Covey has stood out in OTAs so far.

“He’s got a lot of potential,” Goedert said, per Tolentino.

Covey signed a three year, $2,572,500 contract — including $125,000 in guaranteed salary in 2022 — with the Eagles, per Over The Cap.

