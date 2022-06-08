Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert says former Ute Britain Covey is standing out in OTAs

Former Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey is participating in opening team activities for the Philadelphia Eagles and is getting a shot to prove himself.

On Wednesday, Covey split punt return reps at Eagles practice with Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

With Eagles’ first-string wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor not at practice on Wednesday, Covey also got some run with Philadelphia’s first-team offense, per Tolentino.

Quez Watkins and Britain Covey flashing the footwork pic.twitter.com/z80Lvtryo2 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 8, 2022

When a player is on an undrafted free agent contract, every practice snap counts, and Covey earned praise from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who told reporters that Covey has stood out in OTAs so far.

“He’s got a lot of potential,” Goedert said, per Tolentino.

Asked about undrafted playwrs who’ve stood out, #Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert singles out speedy wide receiver Britain Covey: “He’s got a lot of potential.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 8, 2022

Covey signed a three year, $2,572,500 contract — including $125,000 in guaranteed salary in 2022 — with the Eagles, per Over The Cap.