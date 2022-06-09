‘Joker’ sequel is officially confirmed. Here’s what we know

The rumors are true — a “Joker” sequel is in the works.

Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote the first “Joker” movie, shared the red script cover on Instagram that revealed the title as “Joker: Folie à Deux,” with Scott Silver and Phillips as co-writers.

Folie à deux is defined as “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family,” per the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Per IGN, the Joker is known for his fixations with characters like Batman and Harley Quinn, so the title seems appropriate.

The social media post also included a picture of actor Joaquin Phoenix, who starred in the first movie, reading the screenplay.

Other details about the project are scarce.

The original “Joker” by Phillips was released in 2019, featuring Arthur Fleck, played by Phoenix. Fleck is a stand-up comedian with mental health issues, driven to insanity by the corruption around him, which gives rise to the Joker. This origin story was a standalone movie, existing outside DC’s extended universe.

Per Collider, the movie won an Oscar for best actor and for best original music score. The movie earned $1 billion globally.

With that said, “Joker” was surrounded by controversy as it glorified mental health issues and gun violence — both problems that are a bitter reality in present-day America, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Joker” was rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.