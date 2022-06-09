2022 primaries: Here are the latest winners

On Tuesday, some key primary elections took place throughout the country. Here are the winners and the losers, from California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.

California

Brian Dahle won the Republican nomination for the governor's race on Tuesday, reported The New York Times. In November, Dahle will run against incumbent Gavin Newsom. Newsom is expected to win again in November, due to the fact that California is a largely Democratic state, the Deseret News previously reported.

Chesa Boudin, who was up for recall, lost his position as the San Francisco district attorney, according to CNN. Some residents of San Francisco were unhappy with the way Boudin ran things, accusing him of not being tough enough on crime.

For California secretary of state, Democrat Shirley Weber will run against Republican Rob Bernosky in November’s general election. For Los Angeles mayor, the race in November will be between Republican Rick Caruso and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, per The New York Times.

Iowa

In the race for a U.S. Senate seat, Abby Finkenauer lost to Mike Franken, the retired Navy admiral, by 15 points, according to CNN. In the general elections, Franken will face Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. CNN called Franken the “clear underdog.”

Mississippi

Trent Kelly, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the U.S. House race, won 90% of the vote in the 1st District, according to Politico. He will face Democrat Dianne Black in November, per NPR.

For the 4th District Republican nomination for the U.S. House, Steven Palazzo and opponent Mike Ezell have advanced to a runoff election, according to NPR. This means that neither of the candidates won by a large enough threshold to secure the vote. Johnny DuPree secured the 4th District Democratic nomination.

Montana

In the Congressional primary, Trump’s former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, won the Republican vote, according to The New York Times. Zinke, endorsed by Trump, will face Democrat Monica Tranel in the general election.

New Jersey

The New York Times puts incumbent Tom Malinowski as the winner of New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District Democratic nomination. He will run against Thomas Kean Jr. The Deseret News reported that the general elections may be tough for Malinowski, due to the fact that the 7th District has been right-leaning in recent years.

In the 4th District, despite criticism for supporting a bipartisan infrastructure bill, Republican Rep. Chris Smith won the party nomination. He will face Matthew Jenkins, who was unopposed in the primary, in the general election.

New Mexico

As predicted in previous Deseret News reporting, Republican Mark Ronchetti will run against the incumbent, Michelle Lujan Grisham, in the gubernatorial election this fall, per PBS.

The 2nd District is one to watch in November, due to the fact that it could be a toss-up between Democrats and Republicans, per the Deseret News. Gabriel Vasquez won the Democratic primary vote and will be running against Rep. Yvette Herrell, who ran unopposed on Tuesday.

South Dakota

Trump-endorsed Gov. Kristi Noem took the Republican vote by 76%, according to Politico. She beat out her opponent, Steve Haugaard, who doubted her ability to do her job, per the Deseret News. NPR states that Jamie Smith won the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial race.

John Thune, a Republican politician not favored by Trump, won in South Dakota’s Senate race on Tuesday, per NPR. Democrat Brian Bengs will run against Thune in November.