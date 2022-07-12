Who is Vasilije Micic and why do ‘several NBA teams’ want him?

Forget about French phenom Victor Wembanyama for a second, because there is a new European basketball player on the minds of many NBA executives.

Vasilije Micic, a 6-foot-5, 28-year-old Serbian point guard — the reigning EuroLeague MVP — is reportedly desired by multiple NBA franchises, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“(Micic) continues to attract significant interest among several NBA team who’d like to acquire and sign him,” Wojnarwoski wrote on Twitter.

ESPN Sources: EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic continues to attract significant interest among several NBA teams who’d like to acquire and sign him. OKC has rights to 6-foot-5 PG, but doesn’t fit their rebuild timeline at 28. Micic would like to join NBA next season if deal’s found — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2022

Micic’s rights are currently owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but at his age and with his playing experience, he doesn’t fit the Thunder’s timeline.

The Thunder have 16 players ages 24 or younger, most notably Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and recent lottery pick Chet Holmgren.

According to Wojnarowski, Micic would like to join the NBA before the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“I can say that this year, I’m ready to go to the NBA and that it’s time,” Micic said in an interview with Cosmote TV — published by EuroHoops. “Last year I wasn’t mentally ready because I wanted another year in Europe, but we’ll see. I am also very happy in Efes and we will see what happens. I’m enjoying the moment.”

A point guard for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish SuperLeague for the last three seasons, Micic has been a standout in the last two EuroLeague tournaments.

Most recently, he averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while leading Efes to the EuroLeague title.