Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 
College Football Sports BYU Cougars

Will the new Big 12 commissioner talk conference realignment? How to watch Big 12 football media days

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
Brett Yormark, the Big 12 Conference’s new commissioner, will speak during the Big 12 football media days.

Is it college football season yet?

No, but it’s college football hype and speculation season.

The first of the Power Five conference media days will happen this week, as the Big 12 Conference hosts its football media days Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch Big 12 football media days

Wednesday’s schedule

  • 7:30 a.m. MDT: Incoming commissioner Brett Yormark.
  • 9:35 a.m.: Baylor — coach Dave Aranda and players.
  • 10:05 a.m.: Kansas — coach Lance Leipold and players.
  • 10:35 a.m.: West Virginia — coach Neal Brown and players.
  • 11:05 a.m.: Kansas State — coach Chris Klieman and players.
  • 11:35 a.m.: Oklahoma State — coach Mike Gundy and players.

Thursday’s schedule

  • 9:35 a.m.: Oklahoma — coach Brent Venables and players.
  • 10:05 a.m.: Texas Tech — coach Joey McGuire and players.
  • 10:35 a.m.: Iowa State — coach Matt Campbell and players.
  • 11:05 a.m.: TCU — coach Sonny Dykes and players.
  • 11:35 a.m.: Texas — coach Steve Sarkisian and players.

What are the major storylines for Big 12 media days?

  • Conference realignment: Brett Yormark, who officially takes over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, will address the media Wednesday for the first time since being named Bob Bowlby’s successor. One of the topics surely to come up will be that of conference realignment and Yormark’s thoughts on expansion for the Big 12. 
  • Will there be discussion of next year’s additions? The Big 12 will welcome four new schools in 2023 — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. They’ll be on the minds of some, as the league prepares for a new look after this season. This is also the last year the conference will have just 10 members, with the four new members joining next year and the exit of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2025.
  • What to watch for in 2022: Lest we forget, there’s still a season to be played in under two months. Defending Big 12 champion Baylor is the favorite to win the league this season, according to the preseason media poll. Oklahoma, which won the past six Big 12 championships, is predicted to finish second. Or could an underdog team come up and steal the crown?
