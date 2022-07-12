Is it college football season yet?

No, but it’s college football hype and speculation season.

The first of the Power Five conference media days will happen this week, as the Big 12 Conference hosts its football media days Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch Big 12 football media days

On TV: ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+. When: Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, July 14.

Wednesday’s schedule



7:30 a.m. MDT: Incoming commissioner Brett Yormark.

9:35 a.m.: Baylor — coach Dave Aranda and players.

10:05 a.m.: Kansas — coach Lance Leipold and players.

10:35 a.m.: West Virginia — coach Neal Brown and players.

11:05 a.m.: Kansas State — coach Chris Klieman and players.

11:35 a.m.: Oklahoma State — coach Mike Gundy and players.

Thursday’s schedule



9:35 a.m.: Oklahoma — coach Brent Venables and players.

10:05 a.m.: Texas Tech — coach Joey McGuire and players.

10:35 a.m.: Iowa State — coach Matt Campbell and players.

11:05 a.m.: TCU — coach Sonny Dykes and players.

11:35 a.m.: Texas — coach Steve Sarkisian and players.

What are the major storylines for Big 12 media days?