3 things you didn’t know about NFL insider Adam Schefter

NFL Insider Adam Schefter has built a career around breaking news about the league’s top players. But on Tuesday, Schefter himself became the story when the The Washington Post released a new profile on him.

The profile, written by the Post’s Ben Strauss, covers everything from Schefter’s first reporting gig to the recent controversy surrounding his coverage of domestic violence accusations against Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook.

Here are three interesting details included in the report:

Schefter helped unite a former NBA star with his famous son

While working as a research assistant for author and columnist Mitch Albom, Schefter successfully dug up the phone number for a retired NBA played named Jimmy Walker. Walker was the father of former University of Michigan standout — and eventual ESPN sports analyst — Jalen Rose, but the two had never met. After Schefter found the number, Albom facilitated an introduction, according to The Washington Post.

Chocolate is one of Schefter’s go-to Christmas gifts

Each year, Schefter sends Christmas gifts to around 150 sources and colleagues. He generally picks between Vineyard Vines ties, specialty ice cream or boxes of sweets. “One year he spent $16,000 on chocolate,” The Washington Post reported, noting that Schefter characterizes such gift purchases as “business expenses” on his taxes.

Schefter’s phone pretty much never stops buzzing

Profile writer Strauss noted that Schefter received dozens of text messages during one two-hour interview session. The NFL insider seems to be available to his sources and supervisors 24-hours-a-day. “Seth Markman, who oversees ESPN’s NFL studio coverage and recruited Schefter, deemed his time so valuable that he hired him a car service so he could report during his commutes,” The Washington Post reported.

For more insight into Schefter’s life and reporting career, check out the full profile in The Washington Post.

