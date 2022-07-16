Happy National Ice Cream Day! Here’s where to get sweet deals

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! National Ice Cream Day is almost here, and it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a delicious frozen dessert. Here are some deals and freebies you don’t want to miss next week.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to change.

National Ice Cream Day 2022 deals

Cold Stone Creamery: Cold Stone is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with not one, not two but three deals! First, guests who place online orders between July 15 and July 17 will get free delivery. Second, patrons will receive a $5 eCard if they purchase $25 in gift cards from the company’s website. The last deal, which offers guests $4 off a $20 purchase, is for My Cold Stone Rewards members only and will appear on the app beginning July 17, per a press release from Cold Stone Creamery.

Salt & Straw: Known for its unique flavors, Salt & Straw is offering a free topping of its new Culinary Perfume on any ice cream at all locations on July 17. If you’re shopping online, a sixth surprise pint will be added to your cart with the purchase of five pints (the promo will be automatically applied at checkout), per the “Today” show.

Yogurtland: If you’re a Yogurtland Real Rewards member, you’re in luck! Rewards members will earn triple the points for both in-store and online orders on July 17, per the “Today” show.

Baskin Robbins: Baskin Robbins is celebrating National Ice Cream Day from July 17 through July 23 and offering $5 off online purchases of $15 or more with the code “BECOOLER” at checkout, per Fox 5. With 31 flavors to choose from, it’ll be hard to choose just one!

Dairy Queen: Who doesn’t love dipped cones? If you download the Dairy Queen app, you’ll receive $1 off any flavor dipped cone on July 17, including the classic chocolate dipped cone, per Fox 5.

Whole Foods Market: If you’re not a huge fan of ice cream but still crave something sweet, Whole Foods has got you covered. From now until July 19, ice cream and other frozen treats are 25% off, per NBC Chicago.

Dippin’ Dots: Did somebody say free? On July 17, participating Dippin’ Dots locations across the country will be giving away a free mini cup of the nostalgic “flash frozen beaded ice cream,” the “Today” show reported.