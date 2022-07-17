Facebook Twitter
Sunday, July 17, 2022 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Sergio Cordova, Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC 3-0

By  Associated Press
AP22086050334982.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) shields the ball from Sporting Kansas City defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (5) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan.

Nick Tre. Smith, AP

SANDY, Utah — Sergio Cordova scored and Zac MacMath stopped one shot to lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory Sunday over Sporting Kansas City.

Cordova put RSL (9-6-6) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 50th minute. Andrew Brody had an assist on the goal.

Pablo Ruiz and Jefferson Savarino both scored once for RSL.

RSL outshot Sporting KC (5-12-5) 18-5, with 10 shots on goal to one for Sporting KC.

John Pulskamp saved seven of the 10 shots he faced for Sporting KC.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. RSL hosts Dallas and Sporting KC hosts Los Angeles FC.

