‘Back to the Future’ is moving forward ... on Broadway

A “Back to the Future” “reboot” is hitting theaters next year — but not quite the type of theater you may be thinking of.
Driving the news: The popular West End show “Back to the Future: The Musical” is coming to Broadway theaters in 2023 after being shown in London for nearly a year, Inside The Magic reported.
- The show’s producers confirmed the upcoming addition via Twitter, saying, “Synchronize Your Watches — The Future’s coming to Broadway in 2023!!!” and also shared a brief teaser clip, Deadline reported.
What they’re saying: The response on Twitter is mostly positive. One user said they are looking forward to seeing it in the United States, saying in a tweet, “Saw this on a recent trip to London and can’t wait to take friends and family when it opens here in NY!! One of my all time faves!”
- As for an actual reboot of the iconic series, the films’ co-writer and producer Bob Gale told BBC News there will never be one as far as he’s concerned.
- “Michael J. Fox isn’t in the shape to do a movie, and nobody wants to see Marty McFly having Parkinson’s disease, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it’s supposed to be a continuation,” Gale said.
Details: The musical follows the original movie storyline of McFly going back in time and bringing his high school-age parents together, with minor changes here and there to weave songs into the plot.
- The West End production has seen success during its run, winning the award for best new musical at the 2022 London Olivier Awards.
- “Back to the Future: The Musical” is 2 hours and 40 minutes long and features original songs alongside well-known classics like Huey Lewis’ ”The Power of Love” and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” London Theatre reported.