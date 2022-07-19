‘Back to the Future’ is moving forward ... on Broadway

A “Back to the Future” “reboot” is hitting theaters next year — but not quite the type of theater you may be thinking of.

Driving the news: The popular West End show “Back to the Future: The Musical” is coming to Broadway theaters in 2023 after being shown in London for nearly a year, Inside The Magic reported.



The show’s producers confirmed the upcoming addition via Twitter, saying, “Synchronize Your Watches — The Future’s coming to Broadway in 2023!!!” and also shared a brief teaser clip, Deadline reported.

What they’re saying: The response on Twitter is mostly positive. One user said they are looking forward to seeing it in the United States, saying in a tweet, “Saw this on a recent trip to London and can’t wait to take friends and family when it opens here in NY!! One of my all time faves!”



As for an actual reboot of the iconic series, the films’ co-writer and producer Bob Gale told BBC News there will never be one as far as he’s concerned.

“Michael J. Fox isn’t in the shape to do a movie, and nobody wants to see Marty McFly having Parkinson’s disease, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it’s supposed to be a continuation,” Gale said.

Details: The musical follows the original movie storyline of McFly going back in time and bringing his high school-age parents together, with minor changes here and there to weave songs into the plot.

