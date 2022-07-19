Facebook Twitter
Happy National Hot Dog Day! Here’s where to get free (or really cheap) hot dogs

Whether you aspire to reach Joey Chestnut’s level of greatness or simply enjoy a good hot dog from time to time, Wednesday is going to be a good day

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with hot dogs after winning a Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Several chains are offering hot dog deals for National Hot Dog Day on July 20.

Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press

Joey Chestnut downed 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the National Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York earlier this month. Whether you aspire to reach Chestnut’s level of greatness or simply enjoy a good hot dog from time to time, Wednesday is going to be a good day.

National Hot Dog Day is here, and a few restaurants are joining in on the celebration with some discounts. Here’s a rundown of some of the best deals to look out for — deals run on July 20, unless otherwise noted. This list will be updated as more deals come in.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to change. It’s always a good idea to check in with a specific location.

When is National Hot Dog Day 2022?

July is actually National Hot Dog Month, but hot dogs get extra love on the third Wednesday in July, which this year falls on July 20, according to the National Day Calendar.

National Hot Dog Day deals 2022

Nathan’s Famous: Nathan’s Famous is offering customers hot dogs for 5 cents — the original price when the restaurant first opened in 1916, Today.com reported. You must purchase one hot dog at regular price to get the second one for 5 cents.

Wienerschnitzel: Wienerschnitzel is offering customers four chili dogs for $4, according to its website.

Dog Haus: Dog Haus — which has a location in Sandy, Utah — is offering customers a free hot dog on Wednesday. To claim the deal, text “Free dog” to 833-440-1110 and you will receive a link to redeem the mobile coupon.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Hot Dog on a Stick is offering its rewards members a buy-one-get-one-free deal with its Original Turkey on a Stick or Veggie on a Stick, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is available in-store and online.

Joey’s Red Hots: Joey’s Red Hots, with locations in Illinois, is offering customers $1 hot dogs. It’s a walk-in special only and each order must be limited to eight hot dogs, according to the chain’s Facebook page.

The Original Hot Dog Factory: The Original Hot Dog Factory, with locations along the East Coast, is offering customers free hot dogs from noon to 4 p.m. on July 22, according to Delish.

