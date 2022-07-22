Ken Jennings is competing on a popular game show (no, it’s not ‘Jeopardy!’)

Ken Jennings admits he has somewhat of an unusual bucket list. With a 74-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak and the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” title attached to his name, Jennings’ aspirations aren’t exactly ordinary.

But the current “Jeopardy!” host recently revealed that he’s about to cross a big item off that list.

“I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list, but this was a biggie: I get to play on the next season of ‘Pyramid!’” Jennings tweeted last month.

The sixth season of “The $100,000 Pyramid” premiered on July 10 and, so far, has featured a number of celebrities, including “Seinfeld” stars Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, Parade reported.

Jennings will appear on the episode airing July 24, and he’s up against Ross Mathews, who co-hosts “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

What is ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’?

Hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, “The $100,000 Pyramid” is a “word association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winners’ circle and take home $100,000,” according to the game show’s website.

“Pyramid” has had several iterations over the years, beginning with “The $10,000 Pyramid” in 1973, hosted by Dick Clark, Entertainment Weekly reported. Although the monetary prize has changed over the years, the overall premise has remained the same: Contestants are paired with celebrities in an effort to guess words or phrases based on descriptions provided by their teammates.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. MDT on ABC. Episodes are also available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Who else is competing on ‘The $100,000 Pyramid?’

According to Parade, other celebrities competing on this current season of “The $100,000 Pyramid” include:



Tayshia Adams and Matt James from “The Bachelor” franchise.

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

“The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden.

“The Talk” host Amanda Kloots.

Cedric the Entertainer.

Visit Parade for the full list.

What’s the latest with Ken Jennings and ‘Jeopardy!’?

Jennings returned to hosting “Jeopardy!” on July 18, the Deseret News reported. Jeopardy!” has yet to announce a permanent host, but a decision will likely come near the end of July, when Season 38 concludes and the show gets ready to tape its upcoming season.