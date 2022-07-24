Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of July 24-30

Sunday, July 24, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: First round, ESPN, 11 a.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)
- WNBA: Wings at Fever, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
- WNBA: Dream at Storm, NBA TV, 4 p.m.
CYCLING
- Tour de France, USA, 8 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- X Games, ABC, 11 a.m.
GOLF
- Evian Championship, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.
- Senior British Open, GOLF, 7 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
- 3M Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
HORSE RACING
- Rainbow Futurity, Cowboy, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
- PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, ESPN2, noon
- PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
MLB
- Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, noon
- Padres at Mets, ESPN, 5 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- French Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 a.m.
- M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, USA, 1 p.m.
- Salute to Farmers 300, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
- Sonoma Nationals, Fox, 2 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
- California Rodeo Salinas, Cowboy, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Galaxy vs. Atlanta United, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Fastpitch All-Star Game, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
TRACK
- World Athletics Championships, CNBC, 6 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Rainiers at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, July 25, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
- Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
- Fiesta Days Rodeo, Cowboy, 9 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Copa America semifinal, FS1, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- Las Vegas Big Time Finale, ESPNU, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- TBT: Second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
MLB
- Pirates at Cubs, MLBN, noon
- Yankees at Mets, TBS, 5 p.m.
- White Sox at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Euro 2022 semifinal, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
- Women: Copa America semifinal, FS1, 6 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
- White Sox at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.
- Yankees at Mets, ESPN, 5 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
- Women: Euro 2022 semifinal, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
- WNBA: Storm at Sun, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
- WNBA: Mystics at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
- WNBA: Sparks at Mercury, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
- Hero Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
- Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 1 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 9 p.m.
- Mariners at Astros, FS1, 6 p.m.
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29, 2022
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- WNBA: Aces at Fever, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
- TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
- WNBA: Liberty at Sky, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- CFL: Lions at Roughriders, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
GOLF
- Hero Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.
- Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
- Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
- U.S. Junior Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 1 p.m.
MLB
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Pennzoil 150 qualifying, USA, 1 p.m.
- TSport 200, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 2:30 p.m.)
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
- Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
- Los Angeles FC vs. Sounders, FS1, 9 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30, 2022
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Guardians at Rays, MLBN, 11 a.m.
- Brewers at Red Sox, FS1, 2 p.m.
- Twins at Padres, Fox, 5 p.m.
- Connie Mack World Series, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
- Rangers at Angels, FS1, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
- WNBA: Storm at Mystics, ESPN, 10 a.m.
- TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
- WNBA: Wings at Dream, NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- UFC 277 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- Australian: Geelong vs. Western, FS1, 3 a.m.
- CFL: Blue Bombers at Stampeders, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
GOLF
- Hero Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
- Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.
- Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
- U.S. Junior Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
- U.S. Classic, CNBC, 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
- PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, ESPN2, noon
- Girls: Senior All-America Game, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
- Boys: Senior All-America Game, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Verizon 200 qualifying, USA, 7:30 a.m.
- Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 8 a.m.
- Gallagher Grand Prix, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
- Pennzoil 150, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
RODEO
- Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
- Minnesota United vs. Timbers, ABC, 1 p.m.
- Real Salt Lake at Earthquakes, KMYU, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
- Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
- Senior All-American Game, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SWIMMING
- U.S. Championships, CNBC, 11 a.m.
TRACK
- American Track League, ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Real Salt Lake at Earthquakes, AM-700/AM-1600, 8 p.m.
