Sunday, July 24, 2022 | 
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of July 24-30

By Steven Watkins
tv_remote.jpeg

Adobe Stock image

Sunday, July 24, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: First round, ESPN, 11 a.m. (ESPN2, 5 p.m.)
  • WNBA: Wings at Fever, NBA TV, 1 p.m.
  • WNBA: Dream at Storm, NBA TV, 4 p.m.

CYCLING

  • Tour de France, USA, 8 a.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • X Games, ABC, 11 a.m.

GOLF

  • Evian Championship, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.
  • Senior British Open, GOLF, 7 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
  • 3M Open, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

HORSE RACING

  • Rainbow Futurity, Cowboy, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, ESPN2, noon
  • PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, noon
  • Padres at Mets, ESPN, 5 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • French Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 a.m.
  • M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400, USA, 1 p.m.
  • Salute to Farmers 300, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
  • Sonoma Nationals, Fox, 2 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
  • California Rodeo Salinas, Cowboy, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Galaxy vs. Atlanta United, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Fastpitch All-Star Game, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

TRACK

  • World Athletics Championships, CNBC, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Rainiers at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.   

Monday, July 25, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Rockies at Brewers, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.
  • Fiesta Days Rodeo, Cowboy, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Copa America semifinal, FS1, 6 p.m.   

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • Las Vegas Big Time Finale, ESPNU, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • TBT: Second round, ESPN2, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

MLB

  • Pirates at Cubs, MLBN, noon
  • Yankees at Mets, TBS, 5 p.m.
  • White Sox at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Euro 2022 semifinal, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
  • Women: Copa America semifinal, FS1, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.   

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
  • White Sox at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.
  • Yankees at Mets, ESPN, 5 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Women: Euro 2022 semifinal, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.   

Thursday, July 28, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • WNBA: Storm at Sun, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
  • WNBA: Mystics at Wings, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
  • WNBA: Sparks at Mercury, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

  • Hero Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 1 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 10:30 a.m., 9 p.m.
  • Mariners at Astros, FS1, 6 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.   

Friday, July 29, 2022

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • WNBA: Aces at Fever, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • WNBA: Liberty at Sky, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Lions at Roughriders, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Hero Open, GOLF, 5 a.m.
  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 8 a.m.
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
  • U.S. Junior Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 1 p.m.

MLB

  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Pennzoil 150 qualifying, USA, 1 p.m.
  • TSport 200, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 2:30 p.m.)

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
  • Los Angeles FC vs. Sounders, FS1, 9 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Guardians at Rays, MLBN, 11 a.m.
  • Brewers at Red Sox, FS1, 2 p.m.
  • Twins at Padres, Fox, 5 p.m.
  • Connie Mack World Series, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Rangers at Angels, FS1, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

  • WNBA: Storm at Mystics, ESPN, 10 a.m.
  • TBT: Semifinals, ESPN, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.
  • WNBA: Wings at Dream, NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • UFC 277 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • Australian: Geelong vs. Western, FS1, 3 a.m.
  • CFL: Blue Bombers at Stampeders, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

GOLF

  • Hero Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
  • Women’s Scottish Open, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
  • U.S. Junior Amateur, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

  • U.S. Classic, CNBC, 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • NYRA Saratoga, FS1, 11 a.m.

LACROSSE

  • PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, ESPN2, noon
  • Girls: Senior All-America Game, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
  • Boys: Senior All-America Game, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Verizon 200 qualifying, USA, 7:30 a.m.
  • Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 8 a.m.
  • Gallagher Grand Prix, NBC, 10:30 a.m.
  • Pennzoil 150, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

RODEO

  • Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cowboy, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Minnesota United vs. Timbers, ABC, 1 p.m.
  • Real Salt Lake at Earthquakes, KMYU, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
  • Senior All-American Game, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. Championships, CNBC, 11 a.m.

TRACK

  • American Track League, ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Bees at Aces, AM-1280, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Real Salt Lake at Earthquakes, AM-700/AM-1600, 8 p.m.

Email: swatkins@deseretnews.com

