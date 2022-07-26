What Draymond Green and Kevin Durant said about the 1998 Jazz-Bulls Finals matchup

Earlier this week, NBA TV aired Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, and Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green was apparently one of the people who tuned in to watch.

At one point during the game, Green took to Twitter to write, “Question… When they be comparing (eras) are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era.”

Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Just minutes later, however, Green followed that up with another tweet that seemed very much like he was comparing the late 1990s era of basketball with the modern one featuring more spacing and 3-point shooting that he helped usher in with the Warriors.

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by (20) and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare (eras),” he wrote.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

A few hours later, Green’s former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant quoted Green’s tweet with a diplomatic response about the eras debate and added a humorous jab at Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s defense, as Kerr was on that 1998 Bulls team.

“I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible,” Durant wrote.