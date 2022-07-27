Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | 
Russian JUCO transfer OL Nikita Iuferov commits to Utah State football

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah State Aggies players run onto the field during a Mountain West football game against the New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Late Tuesday night, a prospect with a unique path to Division I football announced his commitment to the Utah State Aggies.

That prospect is 6-foot-6, 295-pound JUCO offensive lineman Nikita Iuferov, who hails from Russia.

Iuferov announced his commitment to the Aggies via Twitter.

Not a lot of information is available about Iuferov, but he was last at College of San Mateo in California.

According 247 Sports and his Twitter account, Iuferov also holds a scholarship offer from Utah State’s Mountain West Conference foe San Jose State, as well as fellow Group of Five school North Texas.

As a JUCO transfer, it is expected that Iuferov will join the Aggies this fall.

