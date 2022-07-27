Russian JUCO transfer OL Nikita Iuferov commits to Utah State football

Late Tuesday night, a prospect with a unique path to Division I football announced his commitment to the Utah State Aggies.

That prospect is 6-foot-6, 295-pound JUCO offensive lineman Nikita Iuferov, who hails from Russia.

Iuferov announced his commitment to the Aggies via Twitter.

I am honored to announce I am 100% committed to @USUFootball! I’m incredibly thankful to my coaches ant teammates at CSM💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/g7L39jtTRS — Nikita (@nikitaIuferov) July 27, 2022

Not a lot of information is available about Iuferov, but he was last at College of San Mateo in California.

According 247 Sports and his Twitter account, Iuferov also holds a scholarship offer from Utah State’s Mountain West Conference foe San Jose State, as well as fellow Group of Five school North Texas.

As a JUCO transfer, it is expected that Iuferov will join the Aggies this fall.