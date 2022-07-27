Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends isolation

The president tested positive last Thursday and quarantined in the White House

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
President Joe Biden appears on screen during a meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The president quarantined in the White House while waiting to test negative for COVID-19.

Susan Walsh, Associated Press

President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his isolation on Wednesday, according to his physician.

Biden tested positive last Thursday, and was experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Biden’s health: The president tested negative by antigen testing Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning, Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter.

  • O’Connor said Biden finished his five-day course of Paxlovid — an antiviral used to treat COVID-19 — and is fever-free without the use of acetaminophen. 
  • Biden’s symptoms “have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved,” O’Connor wrote.
What’s next? Though Biden tested negative, he will continue to wear a “well-fitting mask” for 10 days while around others, and will test regularly in case of COVID “rebound,” — further replication of the virus that can lead to symptoms days after negative tests — which can occur among patients treated with Paxlovid.

Key quote: “If you get sick and test positive, seek treatment,” Biden said, promoting the use of vaccines, free tests and antiviral drugs during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. “Take advantage of these life-saving tools. We have more of these tools than we ever had before.”

