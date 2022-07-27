Taco Bell has news for Mexican Pizza fans

When Taco Bell fans showed how much they wanted the Mexican Pizza, the chain politely listened. In May, the menu item finally became available again but this simple fun was short-lived — the demand for the Mexican Pizza was much, much higher than anticipated.

Did Taco Bell give up? Absolutely not.

The Mexican fast-food restaurant is still hoping to make tortilla pizza a permanent offering, just not right now. Here’s what you need to know about Mexican Pizza’s return.

What did Taco Bell say about the Mexican Pizza shortage?

“Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return. We just didn’t realize how big,” said Taco Bell, adding that one fan ordered 180 of the Mexican Pizzas, while a location in Roseville, California, sold over 1,000 in a single day.

“Demand was more than seven times than it was the last time it was on our menu,” the chain said.

Fans from all over came to eat and they “just happened to eat them all. We knew you loved Mexican Pizza. We just didn’t know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza. Now, we need a lot more Mexican Pizzas, and that’s exactly what we’ll get,” Taco Bell promised.

Is Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza coming back?

In hopes of pleasing their “devoted and hungry fans,” this Mexican fast-food chain is working day and night to get more supplies and relaunch the adored menu item this fall.

Check back here to see if the Mexican Pizza is back, permanently.

Is Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza coming back with the same ingredients?

The Mexican Pizza will be made up of the same ingredients as before: “Seasoned beef and refried beans between two fried flour tortillas, topped with pizza sauce, our 3 cheese blend and fresh diced tomatoes,” the chain said.

When is Taco Bell’s “Mexican Pizza: the Musical”?

The musical was scheduled to premiere on TikTok on May 26, around the time when the fan-favorite item returned to the menu. At the time, Taco Bell postponed the show, tweeting, ”We hope to reschedule to a later date, complete with the joy and celebratory spirit in which it was originally created,” per Today.

