Friday, July 29, 2022 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Utah State football gets commitment from Texas HS running back Jaydon Bailey

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
merlin_2843529.jpeg

Utah State Aggies players step on the field during an NCAA football game against New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Utah State football’s 2023 recruiting class is starting to grow.

First it was Skyridge High quarterback McCae Hillstead and then Ridgeline High wide receiver Jackson Olsen.

On Friday night, the Aggies added their third commitment for 2023 : Steele High (Cibolo, Texas) running back Jaydon Bailey.

Related

Bailey announced his commitment over social media, writing “First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me the chance to play at the next level. I would also like to thank all my family and friends woh believed in me through to all.

“I can’t forget about the coaches who have helped me become the player I am today. With all of that being said, I am glad to announce that I will be continuing to play football at Utah State University.”

Listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds — currently un-rated by both 247 Sports and Rivals — Bailey chose the Aggies over offers from Arizona State, Texas State, UTSA and Houston Baptist.

A multi-sport athlete who also competes track and field, Bailey carried the ball 182 times for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns last season, rushing for 100-plus yards in five of 11 games played, per Max Preps.

