Beyoncé’s new album is out. Here’s why it’s already controversial

Beyoncé’s first solo album since “Lemonade” in 2016 was released on July 29. The album is called “Renaissance” and features 16 songs. According to Time magazine, Beyoncé said this about the creation of her new album: “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

Variety reported last month that the album is slated to have a mixture of country and dance songs. A source familiar with the album said that listeners might be able to expect country songs on the second edition of “Renaissance.” The album also includes her rapping and has received positive reviews.

Listeners can also expect to hear other popular artists on the album. According to Time, on July 21, Beyoncé released a list of collaborators on the album, which include Drake, Jay-Z, Pharrell and Raphael Saadiq.

The release of this album did not come without controversy, however. According to Paste magazine, hip-hop star Kelis posted on Instagram after the album was leaked two days ago to say that Beyoncé had sampled her 1999 song “Get Along with You.” Kelis’ name does not appear as a credit in Beyoncé’s song “Energy,” and when a social media commentator suggested that Kelis and Beyoncé should collaborate, Kelis responded, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Beyoncé released the list of her songs in an Instagram story earlier this month. Listeners can stream the album on Tidal, Jay-Z’s streaming platform, as well as other music streaming platforms like Spotify. Clean versions of her songs are available on Youtube.

