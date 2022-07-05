Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Utah football gets commitment from Texas safety Randon Fontenette

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Utah football gets commitment from Texas safety Randon Fontenette
The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The state of Texas has long been fertile ground on the recruiting trail for the Utah Utes football program, and the Utes’ especially strong recent tear of the state continued Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, safety Randon Fontenette out of Brazosport High in Freeport, Texas, announced his commitment to Utah as part of its 2023 recruiting class on Twitter.

Related

Fontenette becomes the fourth prospect from the Lone Star State to announce his pledge to the Utes for the class of 2023 in the last eight days, joining fellow safety Johnathan Hall, cornerback CJ Blocker and defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds, Fontenette holds scholarship offers from Purdue, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt in the Power Five ranks alongside Utah, as well as a bunch from Group of Five schools, most notably Boise State and Colorado State from the Mountain West Conference.

Fontenette becomes the 10th prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Next Up In Sports
Brittney Griner’s plea to Biden: ‘Please don’t forget about me’
Highlights from new Jazz head coach Will Hardy’s introductory press conference
Is Utah being targeted by the Big 12?
What next for Utah and other Pac-12 schools in conference realignment?
How Lee Cummard ended up back on the BYU women’s basketball coaching staff
It turns out Will Hardy worked for the Utah Jazz organization 13 years ago. Here’s how