Utah football gets commitment from Texas safety Randon Fontenette

The state of Texas has long been fertile ground on the recruiting trail for the Utah Utes football program, and the Utes’ especially strong recent tear of the state continued Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, safety Randon Fontenette out of Brazosport High in Freeport, Texas, announced his commitment to Utah as part of its 2023 recruiting class on Twitter.

Fontenette becomes the fourth prospect from the Lone Star State to announce his pledge to the Utes for the class of 2023 in the last eight days, joining fellow safety Johnathan Hall, cornerback CJ Blocker and defensive lineman Jo’Laison Landry.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds, Fontenette holds scholarship offers from Purdue, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt in the Power Five ranks alongside Utah, as well as a bunch from Group of Five schools, most notably Boise State and Colorado State from the Mountain West Conference.

Fontenette becomes the 10th prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2023 recruiting class.