Tom Hanks is confused over Tim Allen’s replacement in ‘Lightyear’

Tom Hanks is upset he doesn’t get to face off against Tim Allen at the box office.

Driving the news: In an interview with CinemaBlend, Hanks was asked how he felt about his new film “Elvis” being in theaters at the same time as “Lightyear,” Disney’s origin story of the character Buzz Lightyear from Pixar’s “Toy Story” films.



Allen was the voice of Buzz in all four of the “Toy Story” films, but Chris Evans took on the role in “Lightyear.”

Hanks worked alongside Allen in all of the “Toy Story” movies as the voice of main character Woody, who is not featured in “Lightyear.”

In response to the interviewer’s question, Hanks expressed his confusion over the new casting, saying, “I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that,” USA Today reported. When the interviewer brought up Evans being the new voice of Buzz, Hanks said, “Here’s the thing: I want to go back in the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do and, going to see a movie with (Allen in it) — I’m looking forward to that,” per USA Today.

Allen also revealed his thoughts on the new movie in an interview with Extra, explaining, “... I’ve stayed out of this ’cause it has nothing to do (with my character),” People magazine reported.

Similar to Hanks’ feelings, Allen went on to share he disagreed with the director’s choice to leave Woody/Hanks out of the new movie altogether, saying, “There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody,” per CNN.

Details: According to Slash Film, “Lightyear” hasn’t been doing so hot at the box office, trailing well behind contenders like “Jurassic World Dominion.”

