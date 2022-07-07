Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 
Food Utah

This fried chicken fast food chain is Utah’s favorite

A recent study showed that Chick-Fil-A was the top favorite fried chicken restaurant in 22 states

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE This fried chicken fast food chain is Utah’s favorite
Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes.

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. A recent report compiled a list of the favorite fried chicken restaurants in the United States.

Eric Gay, Associated Press

Fried chicken is the ultimate American experience, whether it’s Southern-fried drumsticks or Korean wings. But which fried chicken restaurants are Americans’ favorites?

Driving the news: A recent report analyzed the seven largest fried chicken restaurants in the United States, and it looks as though the fast-food industry has transformed Americans’ preferences.

Related

Details: According to Top Data’s Fried Chicken Index, the ultimate fried chicken chains are:

  • Chick-Fil-A, which was a favorite in 22 states.
  • KFC, which was the popular option in 12 states.
  • Raising Cane’s, which was favored in 9 states.
  • Church’s Chicken, which was a preference for those in New York and two other states.
  • Popeyes, which was only a favorite in Washington.

Worth noting: Out of all these chain restaurants, Raising Cane’s saw the greatest growth with a 4.7% increase in visits since 2021, even though it didn’t emerge as the favorite for most states. Chick-Fil-A saw a 2.5% increase in visits and Church’s Chicken had a 3% increase.

Meanwhile, Popeyes and KFC didn’t have the same luck, with a 5.4% and 6.8% decrease, respectively.

Related

Here at home: The top fried chicken restaurants in Utah are:

  1. Chick-fil-A.
  2. KFC.
  3. Zaxby’s.
  4. Popeyes.

Zaxby’s was an outlier, topping the list in only Oklahoma. Surprisingly, KFC wasn’t the favorite in Utah, even though the chain’s first franchised Kentucky Friend Chicken was opened at Harman Cafe in Salt Lake City.

Next Up In Utah
Colorado governor signs executive order to protect abortion access
Will a pension bailout be enough to save America’s unions?
Why tractor-riding Dutch farmers are protesting in the Netherlands
How did Gov. Cox respond to John Oliver’s Utah drought criticism?
What is Apple’s new ‘Lockdown Mode’ for iPhones, iPads and Macs?
Why is a potential Republican presidential candidate coming to Utah?