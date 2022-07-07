‘The Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan, known for starring in big-screen hits like “The Godfather” and “Elf,” died on Wednesday. He was 82.

His family posted a statement on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tweet said.



“End of tweet,” the post concluded, signing off in the way Caan typically would on social media.

The time of death was not disclosed.

The four-time Golden Globe winner was active on Twitter, frequently posting pictures of himself and his friends from his older movies.

According to NBC News, Caan’s manager, Matt DelPiano, described him as much more than a client.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” DelPiano said.

“Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time.”

Born in the Bronx to German-Jewish immigrant parents, Caan’s career spanned five decades, per USA Today.

His first few roles were guest roles on television shows like “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” while he was in his early 20s. Vulture magazine pinned Caan’s big break to his leading role in “Red Line 7000,” a car racing film released in 1965.

Then came his iconic role of playing mafia heir Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” (1972), which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor in a supporting role and a Golden Globe nomination.

Films “Funny Lady” (1975), “The Gambler” (1974), and “The Glory Guys” (1965) also fetched him Golden Globe nominations.

In the ’80s, Caan fell into depression and struggled with drug addiction while dealing with the loss of his sister.

“There are pictures I made that I still haven’t seen,” he said in an interview with The New York Times in 1991.

“I was depressed when I was making them. In the middle of some of these pictures, I kept thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’ It’s like you’re in a hallway and you can’t get out.”

But he had no intention of slowing down, going on to act in over 50 television and film titles, including “Elf” and “The Simpsons.”

“I can’t take it easy,” he said, per CBS News. “I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I’m working, because I get to know new people, and mostly good people, you know? Really good — always in some, you know, some things there’s a couple of people you meet, and there’s a lot — I have a lot of laughs and I get respect, too, sometimes.”

Caan is survived by his brother Ronald, children Scott, Tara, Alexander, James and Jacob, and four grandchildren.

