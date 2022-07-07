Facebook Twitter
See 25 of our favorite photos from the 1997 sesquicentennial pioneer trek reenactment

By  David Schneider
Wagons move through East Canyon during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997.

Wagons move through East Canyon during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Twenty-five years ago marked the 150th anniversary of the vanguard company of Latter-day Saint pioneers entering Salt Lake Valley.

Sesquicentennial events included a 1,070-mile, 93-day reenactment of the wagon trip across the Plains, leaving from Winter Quarters, now a part of Omaha, Nebraska, on April 21, 1997. Wagons followed the 1847 pioneer trail, as much as possible, through Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah.

Deseret News photographer Jeffrey D. Allred accompanied the wagon train over much of the trek. Here are some of his favorite photos.

Participants enter This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997.

Participants enter This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Participants celebrate completing the journey at This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

Participants celebrate completing the journey at This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The wagon train makes its way through the fog on the first week of the trek during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

The wagon train makes its way through the fog on the first week of the trek during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Nebraska in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A wagon from Burley, Idaho, loses control and breaks apart coming down a steep hill.

A wagon from Burley, Idaho, loses control and breaks apart coming down a steep hill at East Canyon during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Participants dance during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Fort Bridger, Wyoming, in 1997.

Participants dance during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Fort Bridger, Wyoming, in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints places a Book of Mormon into the pocket of the wagon master Joe Vogel.

Elder M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints places a Book of Mormon into the pocket of the wagon master Joe Vogel at the beginning of the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Omaha, Neb., in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Children run through This Is the Place Heritage Park as the wagon train enters the valley during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

Children run through This Is the Place Heritage Park as the wagon train enters the valley during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Amy Freestone, Orem, Utah, and B.C. Moore, Scottsdale, Ariz., make their way along the trail during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

Amy Freestone, Orem, Utah, and B.C. Moore, Scottsdale, Ariz., make their way along the trail during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
John Stewart, Knoxville, Tenn., waves to the onlookers at Independence Rock, Wyoming.

John Stewart, Knoxville, Tenn., waves to the onlookers at Independence Rock, Wyoming, during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Amee Olsen, Darla Jones, Angelene Israelsen, Angie Olsen and Devarie Jones wade in the Groshen Creek.

Amee Olsen, Darla Jones, Angelene Israelsen, Angie Olsen and Devarie Jones wade in the Groshen Creek during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Fort Bridger, Wyo., in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Wyoming State wagon crosses the Green River near Green River, Wyoming.

The Wyoming State wagon crosses the Green River near Green River, Wyoming, during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sarah Robinson, former missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Omaha area, participates in the pioneer trek.

Sarah Robinson, former missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Omaha area, participates in the pioneer trek by walking home to Salt Lake City after her mission during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Nebraska in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Actor James Arrington shakes hands with a participant during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

Actor James Arrington shakes hands with a participant during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Florence, Neb., in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Gordon B. Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses participants at Simpson’s Hollow.

President Gordon B. Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses participants at Simpson’s Hollow during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Participants dressed in white represent pioneers that died along the trail during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

Participants dressed in white represent pioneers that died along the trail during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wave to participants.

Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wave to participants at This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A message is inscribed on a handcart during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment.

A message is inscribed on a handcart during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Nebraska in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Handcart participants make their way through the original ruts of the Sand Hills of Nebraska.

Handcart participants make their way through the original ruts of the Sand Hills of Nebraska during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Church leaders sing with participants at This is the Place Heritage Park.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson, President James E. Faust and President M. Russell Ballard sing with participants at This Is the Place Heritage Park during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Salt Lake City in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Ethan Lowe, 2, Spanish Fork, looks out of his tent in Florence, Nebraska.

Ethan Lowe, 2, Spanish Fork, looks out of his tent in Florence, Nebraska, during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Gordon Lowe waits for handcarts in the early hours of the morning.

Gordon Lowe waits for handcarts in the early hours of the morning during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Wyoming in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Wagons move through East Canyon during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997.

Wagons move through East Canyon during the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Utah in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Deseret News reporter Twila Van Leer and photojournalist Jeffrey Allred cover the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Wyoming.

Deseret News reporter Twila Van Leer and photojournalist Jeffrey Allred cover the Latter-day Saint pioneer trek reenactment in Wyoming in 1997. The group traveled from Winter Quarters to Salt Lake City over a three-month period, tracing the pioneer trail.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
