Twenty-five years ago marked the 150th anniversary of the vanguard company of Latter-day Saint pioneers entering Salt Lake Valley.

Sesquicentennial events included a 1,070-mile, 93-day reenactment of the wagon trip across the Plains, leaving from Winter Quarters, now a part of Omaha, Nebraska, on April 21, 1997. Wagons followed the 1847 pioneer trail, as much as possible, through Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah.

Deseret News photographer Jeffrey D. Allred accompanied the wagon train over much of the trek. Here are some of his favorite photos.