Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career.

The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound Erickson entered the NCAA transfer portal in April.

Following a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he played sparingly for BYU the past two seasons.

After appearing in eight games as a freshman, he played in 19 games for the Cougars during the 2021-22 season.

Erickson averaged 6.1 minutes, 1.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game last season.