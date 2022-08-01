Kyler Murray has COVID-19. Here’s why NFL fans are joking about it on Twitter

There was a time early in the COVID-19 pandemic when a positive test, even for a young, healthy person, would spark anxiety and expressions of concern. But when news broke Monday that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had COVID-19, it felt as if the whole internet was instead lining up to make jokes.

The quips shared on Twitter were tied to Murray’s recently announced new contract, which initially included an independent study addendum. The 24-year-old quarterback, who was drafted first overall in 2019, had agreed to spend at least four hours each game week studying materials provided by the team.

After a backlash, Cardinals management updated the contract to remove the section on independent study. But it was clear Monday that NFL fans won’t forget it anytime soon.

Some joked that the bright side of Murray’s diagnosis is that he’ll now have “more time to study film.” Others said it was “Call of Duty time,” referencing the video game Murray reportedly played in the past when he was supposed to be prepping for games.

“Not the only test he failed,” said one Twitter user. Another said getting COVID-19 “wasn’t in the contract.”

News of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll testing positive for COVID-19 broke within 20 minutes of the Murray news, and, judging by the tweets about it, the NFL world was much kinder to him.

Murray will miss practice for at least five days, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The Arizona Cardinals’ first preseason game is Friday, August 12, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

